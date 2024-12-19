Elite Daily Newsletter: December 16, 2024
Plus, major Ultimatum tea, the breakup-to-swiftie pipeline is real, & more.
Tom Holland Reveals His Christmas Plans With Zendaya
Get out the Spider-Man ornaments. Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially spending the holidays together this year. During a Dec. 17 appearance on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Holland shared his “great” plan for this Christmas. READ MORE
TRENDING
Apple Martin Seemingly Addresses Those “Mean Girl” Rumors
Gracie Abrams Says Ending The Eras Tour Was Like "Last Day Of School"
ICYWW
Vanessa Says Her 'Ultimatum' Experience Is The Opposite Of What's Shown
There was a lot more to Vanessa Hattaway’s experience on The Ultimatum than what was shown. Her trial marriage to Nick Tramontin was depicted as a sweet bond, so viewers were surprised when she suddenly left the experiment right after it began. But in reality, Vanessa says she was too uncomfortable to be with Nick any longer. “I don’t think anybody would’ve stayed in that situation,” she tells Elite Daily. READ MORE
SWIFTIE CORNER
The Breakup-To-Swiftie Pipeline Is Real & Here’s Proof
I Tried 5 Of Taylor Swift’s Favorite Lipsticks & Found My New End Game
GIRL MATH
How Much It Costs To Be Amanda Woods In 'The Holiday' For 1 Day
A last-minute trip to the UK isn’t cheap. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
—Sandy Wasn't Surprised By Nick's The Ultimatum Finale Decision
—I’m Coping With The Election Results By Going Full Horn-Dog
—The Maker’s Dream Is The Grown-Up Vanilla Perfume I Can’t Stop Spritzing
