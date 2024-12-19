A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 18. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Get out the Spider-Man ornaments. Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially spending the holidays together this year. During a Dec. 17 appearance on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Holland shared his “great” plan for this Christmas. READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW

Netflix

There was a lot more to Vanessa Hattaway’s experience on The Ultimatum than what was shown. Her trial marriage to Nick Tramontin was depicted as a sweet bond, so viewers were surprised when she suddenly left the experiment right after it began. But in reality, Vanessa says she was too uncomfortable to be with Nick any longer. “I don’t think anybody would’ve stayed in that situation,” she tells Elite Daily. READ MORE

SWIFTIE CORNER

GIRL MATH

A last-minute trip to the UK isn’t cheap. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

—Sandy Wasn't Surprised By Nick's The Ultimatum Finale Decision

—I’m Coping With The Election Results By Going Full Horn-Dog

—The Maker’s Dream Is The Grown-Up Vanilla Perfume I Can’t Stop Spritzing

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.