Tom Holland and Zendaya

Plus, major Ultimatum tea, the breakup-to-swiftie pipeline is real, & more.

by Elite Daily Staff
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
Tom Holland Reveals His Christmas Plans With Zendaya

Get out the Spider-Man ornaments. Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially spending the holidays together this year. During a Dec. 17 appearance on the Dish podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Holland shared his “great” plan for this Christmas. READ MORE

TRENDING

Apple Martin Seemingly Addresses Those “Mean Girl” Rumors
Gracie Abrams Says Ending The Eras Tour Was Like "Last Day Of School"

ICYWW

Netflix

Vanessa Says Her 'Ultimatum' Experience Is The Opposite Of What's Shown

There was a lot more to Vanessa Hattaway’s experience on The Ultimatum than what was shown. Her trial marriage to Nick Tramontin was depicted as a sweet bond, so viewers were surprised when she suddenly left the experiment right after it began. But in reality, Vanessa says she was too uncomfortable to be with Nick any longer. “I don’t think anybody would’ve stayed in that situation,” she tells Elite Daily. READ MORE

SWIFTIE CORNER

The Breakup-To-Swiftie Pipeline Is Real & Here’s Proof
I Tried 5 Of Taylor Swift’s Favorite Lipsticks & Found My New End Game

GIRL MATH

How Much It Costs To Be Amanda Woods In 'The Holiday' For 1 Day

A last-minute trip to the UK isn’t cheap. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Sandy Wasn't Surprised By Nick's The Ultimatum Finale Decision

I’m Coping With The Election Results By Going Full Horn-Dog

The Maker’s Dream Is The Grown-Up Vanilla Perfume I Can’t Stop Spritzing

