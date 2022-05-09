Everyone with wanderlust has a bucket list of places they’d love to travel to. You’ve always imagined you would get to each destination eventually, but why not combine you’re entire bucket list into one adventure-filled getaway? That’s possible with EF Ultimate Break’s Ultimate Earth trip. EF Ultimate Break is known for hosting all-inclusive travel experiences for anyone 18 to 29, and their Ultimate Earth itinerary was made for people looking to explore the entire world. With a jam-packed itinerary that takes you to five continents in under two months, you’ll definitely want to book this once-in-a-lifetime trip before it’s sold out.

Of course, before you book anything, you’ll want to know all the places you’ll be visiting on your Ultimate Earth trip. During the 57-day trip, you’ll stop in countries like Kenya and cities like Paris before relaxing on a beach in Australia. Along the way, you’ll get to hike Machu Picchu and soak up the sun in Santorini, so the Ultimate Earth trip has a nice mix of adventure and relaxation. If this is starting to sound like the trip for you, here’s everything you need to know about EF Ultimate Break’s Ultimate Earth trip.

Where Does The Ultimate Earth Trip Go?

The Ultimate Earth trip takes you around the globe, so you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of storage available on your phone for every Insta-worthy photo you take. Of the five continents you’ll be visiting, here are the places you’ll stop along the way:

Peru

England

France

Switzerland

Italy

Greece

Dubai

Kenya

Thailand

Islands of Thailand

Hong Kong

Australia

What’s On The EF Ultimate Break Ultimate Earth Itinerary?

Your first destination is Lima, Peru in South America. While staying there, you’ll get to visit Cuzco, hike around Machu Picchu, and visit some Incan archeological sites. Be on the lookout for some adorable llamas while you’re there as well.

After nine days, you’ll journey across the pond to London, England. Some of the sights you’ll see while in London Town include Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and of course, Buckingham Palace. After getting the royal treatment, you’ll make your way to Paris, France where you’ll get to live like Emily in Paris. While there, you’ll get to take a scenic boat ride along the River Seine, snap pics in front the sparkling Eiffel Tower, and taste some delicious French cuisine — aka lots of wine and cheese. There’s even an option to take a tour of the Palace of Versailles.

From France, you’ll visit another Insta-worthy location — Switzerland. You’ll definitely want to snap a ton of landscape photos while you’re there. If you’re up for an extra adventure, there’s an option to journey up the Swiss Alps as well, which has tons of fresh air and gorgeous views.

By day 19 of your Ultimate Earth getaway, you’ll be in Italy where you’ll get to see Venice, Florence, and Rome. Some of the highlights of your time in Italy include visiting St. Mark’s Basilica, seeing Michelangelo’s David, checking out the Colosseum. If you’re a Lizzie McGuire fan, this portion of the trip is “what dreams are made of.” Let’s not forget all the pasta and gelato you can eat if you’re a foodie.

After Italy, you’ll love relaxing in Greece. You’ll first visit Athens, home to Greek mythology, before spending time in Santorini where you’ll get to lounge around at your beachside hotel. At the halfway mark of your trip, you’ll travel to the United Arab Emirates — aka Dubai — where you’ll get to do some shopping at a souk and see the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

Next after Dubai, you’ll travel to your next continent, Africa. In Kenya, you may get to see elephants, lions, and leopards during a safari tour, so have your camera ready. You’ll stay in Kenya for about six days before hopping on a plane to your next continent — Asia. Your first stop there will be Thailand, where you’ll get to ride a longtail boat through Bangkok and try some of the city’s best noodles. While in Thailand, you’ll also get to visit the Islands of Thailand for some much-needed beach time. You’ll get to snorkel and sunbathe in Phuket and relax on the beach where The Beach was filmed. There’s also a chance to treat yourself to a Thai massage during your stay.

You’ll fly out of Thailand to Hong Kong, where you’ll also get to enjoy the beach at Repulse Bay and go shopping at the Stanley Market. Foodies will also enjoy the dim sum lunch provided in the Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood.

Finally, your last stop is in Sydney, Australia, where you’ll get a guided tour from your Tour Director and enjoy a scenic boat ride of Sydney Harbor. You may even get to see some koalas or kangaroos at the Sydney zoo.

How Much Is The Ultimate Earth Trip?

If this sounds like the perfect way to see the world, you’ll want to start saving. The Ultimate Earth trip starts at $15,249 for the June 11 departure date. For the May 27 trip, you’ll need $15,499. While that seems like a lot, it covers all of your round-trip flights, airport transfers, 53 nights of hotel accommodations, eight breakfasts, five lunches, and nine dinners. You’ll also have your very own expert Tour Director with you on the trip and 24/7 support along the way. For fun, the trip also includes 12 insider tours from local guides, three game drives in Kenya, a desert safari in Dubai, and admission to tons of other tours. It truly is all-inclusive and is almost two months of traveling, which is why it costs as much as it does. It’s definitely worth it if you’re looking to cross off your entire bucket list all at once.

Of course, you will want to save some additional funds for souvenirs, other meals, and any other tours you’d like to take on your own. You will also need a visa for the Ultimate Earth trip if you are a U.S. citizen in addition to keeping an eye on the travel restrictions of each country you’ll be visiting on your journey.

There are still some spots left in both the May and June 2022 trips, but only a few. If you’re still on the fence, one five-star reviewer of the Ultimate Earth trip said, “The ability to travel to all of these amazing countries over the course of a summer is something that should not be taken for granted.” They argued that booking the Ultimate Earth trip will be “one of the best decisions of your life,” so you should definitely take a look at the itinerary if you’re considering this once-in-a-lifetime getaway.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.