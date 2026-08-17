Dylan Efron feels completely at home outside. The Traitors star loves the sunshine so much that when I last saw him on a boat in Grand Cayman, he told me, “The more tan I am, the happier I am.”

With “campcore” trends spiking and searches for “adult summer camps” up 347%, he’s clearly not the only one looking to touch grass.

“We’re all starved for nature,” the 34-year-old says about 2026’s “campcation” boom. “We’re more online and more behind our screens than ever, so that little bit of reconnection with nature is something we’re all craving.” To disconnect, Efron advocates for a simple digital detox, even ditching his audiobooks on his daily walks. “I can leave my phone behind every now and then and get offline.”

Sleeping under the stars is nothing new to Efron. His family has been taking annual camping trips since he was a kid, regularly visiting California’s Samuel P. Taylor State Park. More recently, the former Dancing With the Stars competitor embraced van life, living out of his Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with his German shepherd, Booey.

Sun Cruiser

“There’s two types of camping for me,” he says. “There’s my car camping with my Sprinter van, and then there’s the lightweight backpack style of camping. I prefer my Sprinter van, because it has everything.”

Whether he’s roughing it or glamping, Efron dishes below on the gear and supplies everyone needs for their tent, the bonfire, and every hike.

The Tent & Car Essentials Dylan Efron Swears By

When it comes to picking out a tent, Efron firmly believes you don’t need to go oversized. “Two-person tents are always my go-to,” he says. “The four-person tent just gets too big and is too much of a hassle to set up.”

Once his home away from home is set up, Efron is all about dressing the tent with essentials. “I have a few different sleeping bags in my van that are for different temperatures,” he says. “I have a 32-degree one and a subzero if it’s cold.”

Elite Daily

His car is also stocked with a mini fridge. “I normally stock up at a Grocery Outlet on my way with snacks and drinks,” he says, though tent campers can easily swap the appliance for a classic cooler. To stay comfortable while relaxing inside, Efron plugs in a portable fan that attaches directly to the window.

He also points out an essential that “novice campers” frequently forget: a headlamp. “As soon as it gets dark, it’s what you need,” he says. “If you’re cooking or doing anything, a light is top priority.” When he’s just hanging out at the campsite, Efron prefers simple flip-flops. “I’ll wear them so you can slide in and out, because you don’t want to put on boots when you need to get up and pee.”

How Dylan Packs His Bag For Hikes

The former Down to Earth With Zac Efron producer loves to document his adventures on his YouTube channel and is even manifesting a “travel show” as his next project. To shoot his vlogs, Dylan packs his film camera in his green F Stop backpack while camping. If he’s going in the water, he grabs a GoPro — though he’s not afraid to get his phone wet.

Elite Daily

Beyond photography gear, the future Squid Game: The VIP Challenge star packs protein bars and electrolytes to stay fueled on the trail. He usually opts for LMNT, which he pairs with a 40-ounce Stanley Quencher to keep his drinks cold. If clean water isn’t readily available, he switches to a LifeStraw bottle. “You can actually just fill up in a lake or anything like that, and it has a straw that when you sip, it filters,” he says.

When temperatures spike on a hike, his tip for beating the heat is to get your shirt wet, because “the breeze cools you off.”

How Dylan Has Fun Around The Campfire

A campcation isn’t complete without a bonfire and s’mores. To make starting the fire easier, Efron recommends bringing a lighter, if it’s permitted. “It’s a little luxury when you’re out there that’s so nice,” he says.

When he’s unwinding with his friends, Efron reaches for a Sun Cruiser canned cocktail (or three). “I like having the classic [tea and vodka] flavor,” he says. “I’ll throw in a peach, but I don’t want three peaches.” The brand also has ready-to-drink lemonade options that are perfect for storing in a cooler and enjoying while listening to music.

Speaking of tunes, one of Efron’s biggest must-haves for camping is a Turtlebox speaker. His current playlist has a lot of Megan Moroney on it. Not only did Efron appear in the country star’s “Wish I Didn’t” music video, but he attended her concert in L.A. on Aug. 8.

Outside of listening to music and chatting with his friends, Efron says, “I’m the kid who’s always playing in the fire.” He likes to keep it going by chopping up wood and looking for sticks.

Why Dylan Says You Shouldn’t Avoid The Glamp Life

Even though you’re camping, “you don’t have to be uncomfortable.” Bring everything in your nightly routine, including skin care, a sleep mask, makeup wipes, and a silky hair net. “Those aren’t heavy, and it’s so much more fun when you’re comfortable in nature.”

Elite Daily

Some of Efron’s go-to “treat yourself” items include under-eye patches, Trader Joe’s Vitamin C Serum, a Philips Norelco OneBlade electric razor, face moisturizer, and his choice lip balms: “I like Lucas’ Papaw and Jack Black. Those are probably the two I use the most.”

When it comes to an SPF, Efron says, “I’m all over the place. I like La Roche-Posay for my body.” For his face, he gravitates toward a zinc-based tinted sunscreen.

His best advice for a successful campcation is simple: “Don’t let anyone make fun of you for coming prepared.”