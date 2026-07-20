The summer heat is no joke. It has a way of humbling everyone (me included). One minute I’m stepping outside to grab an iced coffee, the next I’m questioning every decision that led me to leave my air-conditioned apartment. It doesn’t matter how carefully I’ve planned my outfit, or how fresh my makeup looked before I left the house — give it 10 minutes in 95-degree weather, and I’ll be searching for the nearest patch of shade.

But I refuse to let the blazing temperatures ruin my summer plans. No heat wave is going to stop me from taking my daily walks in the park, enjoying rooftop dinners, or doing any of the other seasonal things I love. I’ve learned staying cool is possible — it just takes a little extra strategy.



A great handheld fan is the perfect place to start. It’s small, highly packable, extremely convenient, and a total summer essential. What’s more handy than a device that can deliver a powerful breeze in the middle of a sweltering day?

So, I put five of the trendiest handheld fans to the test, during the hottest weeks of the summer. I brought them with me everywhere — during trips to Starbucks, workout sessions, sweaty public transportation commutes, you name it. Below, you’ll find my completely honest reviews to help you find the one that deserves a permanent spot in your warm-weather survival kit.

For The Ultimate Cooldown ChillPill™ Personal Fan and Cooling System Shark $150 See on SharkNinja When it comes to beating the heat, the Shark ChillPill does not play around. This compact gadget consists of a premium three-in-one cooling system that lets you switch between a replaceable fan, a cooling mist, and the brand’s “InstaChill” metal cooling plate, so that you can cool down however you need, wherever you are. Key features: 10 adjustable fan speed levels

Choice of constant or interval misting levels

Two InstaChill temperature settings that reach as low as 16 degrees

Run time of up to 11 hours

Wearable around the neck, attachable, or usable in “table top mode” Pros: The device is extremely convenient due to its three-in-one design that lets me choose exactly how I want to stay chilled, depending on where I am or what I’m doing. Plus, it’s tiny and lightweight, so I can easily drop it in my bag or purse without any hassle. The fan also comes in seven different colors, so there is truly a style for everyone. Cons: In all honesty, there isn’t much to complain about when it comes to this particular fan — I was thoroughly impressed. It packs every feature I need to stay comfortable into one durable, travel-friendly device. The only real drawback is the price tag, as it falls on the luxury end when compared with its competitors. Overall Score: 5/5 While this fan might be a financial splurge, you are absolutely getting your money’s worth. The device is beautifully engineered, from its sleek design to its daily function. Its three-in-one versatility plays a huge role in why it earns a perfect five-star rating — with the fan, cooling plate, and refreshing mist at my disposal, I can confidently go out in the summer heat knowing that it will keep me cool.

For Stylish Airflow HushJet Mini Cool Fan Dyson $100 See on Dyson I always knew Dyson to be a staple for achieving hair goals — but what about air goals? The HushJet Mini Cool fan definitely knows how to get some great airflow going with its five different speed levels and high-speed power. Key features: Airflow turbocharges to 55 mph

High-speed power reaching up to 65,000 rpm

Run time of up to six hours

Fully charges in three hours

Anti-vibration rubber mount for noise control

Honeycombed mesh to keep out dust

Can be held, worn using the “Neck Dock,” placed on the “Charging Stand,” or stored in the “Travel Pouch” Pros: This device is super lightweight, easily transportable, and can fit into my bag with no problem. The added Charging Stand is also super convenient for times when I want to enjoy a hands-free cooling moment. Cons: While the item is marketed as a “Hush”Jet designed for quiet cooling, I found that it was not as quiet as I thought it would be. While the noise wasn’t remarkably obnoxious, I still felt like it drew noticeable attention to me in crowded spaces. Overall Score: 3.5/5 While the HushJet Mini has some great qualities, it didn’t quite live up to its supposed “quiet” function, IMHO. I would still recommend this item, as the airflow is incredibly strong — more than powerful enough to cool you down on a hot day. Just keep in mind that it’s not completely noise-free.

For Affordable Comfort Elite Misting Fan O2Cool $15 See on O2Cool If you’re looking for a summer cooldown mixed with a sense of nostalgia, this is the fan for you. The Elite Misting Fan transports me back to the 2010s every time I use it. It was a beloved item in my household growing up, and I can’t remember a family vacation without it. Key features: Part mist and part fan

Battery-operated, requiring two AA batteries

Powerful motor and flexible fan blades Pros: The dual mist and fan aspect of this device easily keeps me cool in the blazing heat. It’s a huge plus to be able to spray the refreshing mist on myself while the fan is running. I also love the vibrant colors this fan comes in, which give it plenty of personality. Best of all, this fan is extremely affordable, making it a great way to cool down without spending an arm and a leg. Cons: I will admit, this fan is a little large for my liking, which makes it less portable than its competitors. It can take up a lot of space in a purse or bag, so it’s not very convenient to bring around. The fan is battery-powered rather than rechargeable, meaning I have to go out of my way to buy batteries since they aren’t included. Overall Score: 2.5/5 Don’t get me wrong — I will always love the Elite Misting Fan. After all, I grew up with it. But when put against the newer competitors on the market, it just isn’t my first choice anymore. While it keeps me cool, its bulky size and battery-operated design mean I’m less likely to grab it when heading out on a hot day.

For The Everyday Commute Handheld Portable Fan Pro 1 Mini Jisulife $70 $62 See on Walmart Jisulife’s Handheld Portable Fan Pro 1 Mini is a dream companion for your morning commute. This device is, well, mini in size, making it easy to hold or throw in a bag. But don’t let its small size fool you. This fan is extremely powerful, and more than capable of beating the heat. Key features: Up to 100 different fan speed levels

Five-blade turbo fan design

Stain- and scratch-resistant body

Run time of three to 30 hours, depending on fan speed

Fully charges in around three hours

LED screen showing fan speed and battery life

Can be held by hand or worn around the neck with accompanying lanyard

Comes with a magnetic aroma pod and five unscented felt pads Pros: This fan is extremely durable and very well-designed. I like how it’s mini in size, super easy to carry around, and visually stunning. The LED screen is an amazing touch, allowing me to adjust the fan speed to my liking, depending on where I am. The fan’s magnetic aroma pod is another creative concept, and it gives me the opportunity to not just cool down, but have the air scented with my favorite fragrance. Cons: I honestly have no cons for this device, and I’m super impressed with its function. Its ability to cool me down while also being aesthetically pleasing and easy to take with me wherever I go leaves me with no criticism for this item. Overall Score: 5/5 This fan is one of my favorites in this roundup. I love how it’s so small yet so powerful at the same time, rendering it perfect for my commutes. It’s also super quick-acting, as the fan’s speed levels can shoot from zero to 100 in just seconds, bringing cooling relief almost immediately. Not only is the fan’s function great, but visually it’s super appealing and goes well with a lot of my outfits — the ideal accessory for everyday use.

For AC On The Go iLive Cool Max Portable Hand Fan VistaPrint $68 See on VistaPrint Ever wanted a handheld fan that doubles as a portable air conditioner? Well, today may just be your lucky day. iLive’s Cool Max Portable Fan has an active cooling system integrated into the device, designed to keep away the sweating on those hot summer days. Key features: Three fan speed settings

USB-C powered

Run time of up to six hours

Consists of a built-in rechargeable battery

Active internal cooling system with cool plate

Customizable design Pros: This item is great for an instant cooldown, wherever you may be. Its built-in cooling plate is a lifesaver during the summer, as it mimics the feeling of an air conditioner. The fan can also stand upright on its own, which I found to be extremely convenient for when I need to use my hands for something else. Cons: It almost always has to be bought in bulk, so it’s less of an ideal choice if you’re planning on purchasing for just one person. That said, if you’re planning on buying for an entire group of people, this fan is a great option — especially because you get the option to customize the fan’s design to your liking, which is ideal for businesses. Overall Score: 4/5 The fan is portable, compact, and a great option in this roundup. It’s dual nature creates a powerful airflow alongside an active cooling plate, giving you a mini air conditioner to take wherever you go. As this fan usually requires a minimum quantity to be purchased, I highly recommend buying them for your next big office party or group hangout.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt about it — handheld fans are a must to survive this summer heat. While every option in this roundup can definitely keep me going on a hot summer day, some handheld fans are simply not built like the rest, and I have to give credit where credit is due.

The Shark ChillPill and Jisulife Handheld Portable Fan Pro 1 Mini are tied for No. 1, as they both know how to give me the ultimate cooldown. I would definitely suggest getting your hands on them quickly, before they sell out for the season (and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did).

It doesn’t seem to be getting any cooler, so stop what you’re doing and go add a handheld fan to your summer lineup.