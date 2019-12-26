40 Dog Point Of View Captions That Are Pawfectly Hilarious

When you’re chilling with your dog, you can’t help but think of what they think about all day. Do they have peanut butter treats, a rowdy game of fetch in the backyard, or a long nap on their mind? Do they look in the mirror and know it’s their own fluffy face looking back at them, or see you video chatting with a bestie and get totally confused? These dog point of view captions for Instagram or TikTok might help you see the world through their adorable puppy-dog eyes, and bring their personality to life on social media.

You might already have one of those cute (and arguably viral) accounts for your loyal golden retriever or energetic pug that documents what they do each day. Whether they’re sprawled out on a dog pool float on a sunny, summer afternoon or hanging out with the other pups in the neighborhood before dinner, you may post a pic or video of it to your feed. Along with a pretty straightforward caption like, “Treats, please," or "Went to the park with mom today!" you might put hashtags on your post, too. That way, it can not only get more views, but your pet can be a part of trends like #PetsOnTikTok, #ClingyPet, and #DogsReact.

That's all well and good, but you could totally rake in even more likes and comments with one of these funny dog point of view captions. They put you into your pup's world, for a paw-fectly hilarious time, and take those classic pet TikTok challenges and cute Instagram stories to the next level. Other than a healthy and happy pup, what more could you ask for?

"OMG, you're home! Thank goodness, I was waiting all day." "Felt cute and fluffy, might delete later." "I saw another dog today. It was incredible." "Hi, Instagram! Did I do this right? I sure hope so." "My mom put me in this outfit. Not thrilled about it." "Don't forget to be a good boy today." "Can you stay home and snuggle with me instead?" "If I hang by the table long enough, they'll definitely give me a treat." "Waggin' and woofin'. How about you?" "I haven't gotten bigger. My bed has just gotten smaller." "Did you notice the big mess I left for you? Did you love it?" "On my bark, let's go to the park." "My tail has never wagged this fast in my life." "I'm coming with you, whether you like it or not." "This is my good, fluffier side." "Nope, I haven't seen your shoes." "Spoiler alert: I'm really cute in every pic I take." "Sometimes they touch my nose and say, 'Boop!' I don't mind it, though." "Just taking some time to paws and reflect." "Stop trying to make fetch happen." — Regina George, Mean Girls "It's my birthday, I'll play fetch if I want to." "Go on a walk with me." "I thought we'd start today by eating breakfast and looking at squirrels." "New collar, who dis." "I'm all ears, until I get bored or smell something delicious." "You look like I need a treat." "No selfie is complete without my puppy-dog eyes." "Bad to the bone." — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, "Bad to the Bone" "Here for the treats." "Tell your dog I said hi." "Ugh, the pup-arazzi are at it again." "I like long walks to nowhere in particular." "I have a bone to pick with you." "Free licks." "My eye is on the prize (aka my stuffed animal friend)." "Everyone calls me a cinnamon bun. You can, too." "Discovered my tail today, but I can’t catch it. Seems like a scam." "Welcome to yoga. I’ll be your instructor." "My food bowl is clearly buffering." "I’m the CEO of snuggling."