It seems like there’s always something new and exciting happening at Walt Disney World, and that’s especially true right now during the 50th anniversary celebration. Along with an 18-month golden birthday for the Magic Kingdom, Disney’s all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride is making its debut at Epcot on May 27. Between all the anniversaries, new food, and attraction debuts, Disney World’s Guardians of the Galaxy merch is a must for fans visiting the parks this year.

Not only is there plenty of cute backpacks for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and retro fanny packs for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, but there is also new Avatar merch to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Pandora — World of Avatar at Animal Kingdom. The all-new Avatar items are just what you need if you’re still thinking about the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer, and the collection includes a candle that smells like the Na’vi River.

Disney even went back in their vault for inspiration for some of its newest Disney World merch, and the collection is giving unbelievably nostalgic vibes. The best part of all is that you can find all of the new Disney World merch all over Walt Disney World. Whether you’re going to Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, or just shopping around Disney Springs, you’ll be able to find something cute you’ll want to take home as a souvenir from your magical vacay.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Merch

Guardians of the Galaxy Mixtape Bag Rachel Chapman The all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has six potential songs you can hear as you’re traveling through time and space. The soundtrack for the ride is just as much fun as the songs featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, so you’ll want to remember them all by getting this adorable mixtape bag. It has an adjustable strap and will make it look like you’re walking around with a 1980s Walkman.

1980s Guardians of the Galaxy Rocker Tee Rachel Chapman As part of the Heroes of Xandar Collection at the Treasures of Xandar store right next to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find this colorful tee. It looks like it could be a 1980s concert tee, but if the Guardians of the Galaxy were the headliners.

Terra Division Mug Rachel Chapman If you love to collect mugs, this Guardians of the Galaxy mug is one-of-a-kind. It has an unconventional handle, and is perfect for any honorary Guardians of the Galaxy in the Terra — aka Earth — division.

Guardians of the Galaxy Retro Tee Rachel Chapman The ‘80s are back in style, and this Guardians of the Galaxy tee is just what you need for a cute and retro OOTD. It’s also super lightweight for a comfy theme park ‘fit that’s vibrant AF as well.

Guardians of the Galaxy Fanny Packs Rachel Chapman These Guardians of the Galaxy fanny packs are not only super cute, but are big enough to hold everything you need for a theme park day. The fanny pack is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy: Through the Eyes of Quill Collection that features merchandise that Star-Lord would have seen on his first trip to Epcot in the ‘80s.

Groot Through The Years Magnet Set Rachel Chapman If you’re a fan of Groot through the years, you’ll want this magnet set that features Baby Groot, Teenage Groot, and Adult Groot.

Baby Groot Mugs Rachel Chapman Enjoy your morning coffee with Baby Groot. This adorable mug makes it look like you’re sipping out of the pot that Baby Groot is planted in.

Jump Points Groot and Rocket Rachel Chapman If you’ve seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, you’ll remember the hilarious scene where Groot, Rocket, and Yondu hop through 700 Jump Points to get to Ego. You can now take home a LOL-worthy Groot and Rocket from that moment, and it’ll remind you of traveling through Jump Points on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Faux Groot Plant Rachel Chapman For some Disney home decor, you’ll want to take home this adorable faux Groot plant. It’s perfect for your WFH desk, and you don’t even have to water it.

Star Wars Merch

Star Wars Topps Mystery Pins Rachel Chapman If you’re both a Star Wars fan and pin collector, you’ll love this new mystery set that features Star Wars pins that look like the Topps trading cards. It’s nostalgic fun as you never know what pins you’ll get in your box.

Star Wars Action Figure Spirit Jersey Rachel Chapman Another fun nostalgic new item in the 2022 Star Wars collection is this action figure spirit jersey. It features the iconic Star Wars characters in their action figure form on the back.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Wishables Rachel Chapman The Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Galaxy’s Edge is finally getting their own adorable Wishables set. These plush characters are inspired by the Smugglers Run ride, and you’ll want to collect them all. Of course, the cutest one is the smiling Millennium Falcon.

Pandora — World of Avatar Merch

Woodsprite Water Bottle Rachel Chapman To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Pandora — World of Avatar opening at Animal Kingdom, Disney is debuting a bunch of new merch inspired by the land. This woodsprite water bottle is perfect to keep you hydrated on your theme park day, and the woodsprite inside also lights up for even more fun.

Pandora — World of Avatar Candle Rachel Chapman Out of all the new Avatar merch, this candle is a must-have. Not only does it feature a gorgeous design of Pandora, but it smells like the Na'vi River Journey attraction as well. Every time you light it at home, you’ll be transported back to the world of Avatar.

Pandora — World of Avatar Loungefly Backpack Rachel Chapman Loungefly backpack fans will love this Avatar backpack in the collection. It features a gorgeous painting of Pandora and lights up just like the bioluminescence you can see when visiting the park at night.

Woodsprite Pandora Backpack Rachel Chapman If you’re looking for a backpack with a little more room, this Pandora backpack is the one for you. It’s not only great for theme park days, but also for going on a hike with your besties. It also has a cute little woodsprite to keep you company.

Disney World Vault Collection Merch

Orange Bird Jean Jacket Rachel Chapman In celebration of Disney World’s 50th anniversary, Disney went back into their own vault to look at merch that was popular when the park first opened in 1971. As part of the 2022 vault collection, Disney World has this adorable 1970s-inspired Orange Bird jean jacket. It’s super cute and has retro artwork on the back.

Orange Bird Coin Bank Rachel Chapman Another special item in the vault collection is this Orange Bird coin bank. It’s a replica of the actual Orange Bird coin bank that was sold when Magic Kingdom first opened.

Orange Bird 1970s Dress Rachel Chapman The Disney Dress Shop collection will have this 1970s-inspired Orange Bird dress. It has a retro chic 1970s silhouette and pockets. Who doesn’t love pockets?

Disney Visor Bucket Hat Rachel Chapman Bucket hats are back, but did you know bucket hats were also popular when Magic Kingdom opened in 1971? This visor bucket hat is modeled after an actual hat that was sold in the parks when it first opened. It’s like a piece of history you can still fashionably wear today.

Vault Collection Loungefly Backpack Rachel Chapman This Loungefly backpack features a design that was on the OG bags that you would get when buying souvenirs at Disney World when it first opened. This is straight from the Disney vault and perfect for fans of the park’s history as well as Loungefly backpack collectors.

Disney World 50th Anniversary Merch

Disney World 50th Anniversary Crocs Rachel Chapman Crocs fans will love these Disney World 50th anniversary Crocs. They’re not only comfy AF, but also so adorable with Mickey and Minnie printed all over.

Disney World 50th Anniversary Loungefly Backpack Rachel Chapman 50th is the golden anniversary, and this Loungefly backpack really is golden. It features sequins throughout as well as an EARidescent material. Wearing this will make you standout in all your Disney vacay pics.