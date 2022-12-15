A trip to Disney World isn’t just a chance to ride in a teacup, eat a Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bar, and take a picture in front a giant castle — although, those are all on the to-do list. More than that, your Disney day is ultimately the chance to fully immerse yourself in your fave films. If Toy Story is on the top of your list, you’ll be happy to hear a Disney Toy Story restaurant is opening spring 2023.

Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios opened in 2018 with three attractions and one counter service restaurant, Woody's Lunch Box. The quick service spot is popular for its knock-off Pop-Tarts, grilled cheese sandwiches, and totchos — aka tater tot nachos. But when you’re at Disney, you want something more than just a grab-and-go meal. That’s why fans were so excited when Disney announced in 2019 that a brand-new table service restaurant would be coming to Toy Story Land. Initially, the new Toy Story restaurant was supposed to open in 2022. However, with just a few days left in the year, they’ve obviously missed that deadline.

Luckily, Disney announced their new opening date for Woody's Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and it’s so soon.

When Does New Toy Story Restaurant In Hollywood Studios Open?

Disney

Mark your cal for the spring, because that’s when Roundup Rodeo BBQ will finally open at Walt Disney World. While the spring is a pretty vague timeframe, it does give hope to anyone already planning a summer, fall, or even holiday trip in 2023 that they’ll be able to stop by the new restaurant while they’re there.

Along with announcing the new date, Disney also shared a few more details on what guests can expect when dining at Roundup Rodeo BBQ. When they first revealed the concept, Disney shared that the restaurant would be like Andy “created a new rodeo arena using some of his favorite toys, games, and play sets.” When you enter the giant cardboard box, you’ll feel like one of Andy’s toys surrounded by some of your favorite Toy Story characters like Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep.

Disney Imagineers worked with Disney Pixar Animation Studios to not only make sure the restaurant fit in with the existing Toy Story franchise, but to also “design figures unique to this restaurant and artwork that can only be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.” So, you’ll be getting a one-of-a-kind experience at Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

Of course, when you’re making a reservation at the Toy Story restaurant, the Insta-worthy decor comes second to what’s on the menu. Foodies will be excited to hear that Disney also just announced that Roundup Rodeo BBQ will feature “barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style.” That includes platters of BBQ meat, delicious sides, and “miniature sweet surprises” for dessert.

What’s Coming To Walt Disney World In 2023?

Disney

Aside from the new Toy Story addition to Walt Disney World, there will also be a lot of other exciting things happening at the parks in the new year. In fact, 2023 might be a great time to finally check off a trip to Disney on your to-do list. Disney announced earlier this month that by late 2023, the new Moana experience, Journey of Water, at Epcot will open. Also at Epcot, it was announced at the 2022 D23 Expo that Figment, a fan-favorite character, would finally arrive in the park for a meet and greet in 2023, along with a brand-new Walt Disney statue.

That same D23 panel also revealed that another fan-favorite is returning to the Magic Kingdom in 2023 — the Happily Ever After fireworks. Diehard Disney fans know how epic and magical this fireworks show is, and the display features a song by Jordan Fisher that you’ll want to add to your Spotify playlist.

If you’ve been to the Magic Kingdom recently, you know that over in Tomorrowland, they’ve been working on the TRON Lightcycle / Run rollercoaster for awhile now. Well, that epic attraction inspired by the Tron movies will also finally open in spring 2023 as well. Again, that’s a pretty vague date for now, but just like the Toy Story restaurant, it sounds like anyone planning a vacay later in the year can expect to take a ride on a Tron lightcycle and chow down on some BBQ with their Toy Story pals.