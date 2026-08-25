It may *technically* still be summer, but spooky season is officially in full swing across Disney’s U.S. parks. Whether you’re heading to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World or soaking in Halloween Time favorites at Disneyland Resort (hello, Nightmare Before Christmas Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay), both destinations are fully decked out in pumpkins, drool-worthy treats, and beyond-cute merch.

One of the most popular collections this year is the pastel “Cutie Ghost” drop, which features adorable, spirited versions of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The plush ear headband is already hard to find in the parks and online at DisneyStore.com, but a rep for Disney tells Elite Daily they’re trying to keep this collection restocked throughout the Halloween season. Other viral faves include the Minnie Mouse Canvas Tote and matching Baseball Jersey, but if you’re really looking to stock up on park essentials this fall, you need to check out Disney’s Starbucks lineup.

Despite the fall spirit, the weather outside is still very much giving summer in both Orlando and Anaheim. To help you stay hydrated on an extra warm day in the parks, a reusable cup is non-negotiable — and the new Disney x Starbucks collab is too cute to pass up. Alongside an exclusive Mickey Mouse tumbler inspired by The Haunted House animated short, there’s a PSL-themed collection and an ultra-dreamy coquette lineup that vibes well with the Cutie Ghost aesthetic.

For a closer look at Disney’s Starbucks fall merch, here’s every must-have piece you can shop in stores and online:

The Pumpkin Spice Collection

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Pumpkin Spice Latte fans will love Disney’s orange collection, which features plenty of fall-themed cups and accessories. For your cozy morning brews, you’ll need the $25 ceramic mug that comes with a lid and says “enjoy Pumpkin Spice at Disneyland Resort” (or “enjoy fall at Walt Disney World,” depending on where you shop). It features sweet Mickey and Minnie-shaped gourds alongside coffee icons on the front.

There’s also a $45 stainless steel tumbler covered in Mickey, Minnie, ear headbands, and the castle, complete with an adorable mini cup keychain charm you can clip right onto your bag. Speaking of which, the autumn lineup showcases a $35 canvas tote centered around an adorable Minnie-shaped pumpkin accented with her signature eyelashes and a pastel bow.

To document your park memories, you can snag a matching $25 journal. A $17 fabric cup sleeve in the same seasonal pattern rounds out the drop, instantly turning any drink into an autumn accessory. (Might I recommend pairing it with the limited-time Strawberry Matcha Latte at Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure? It’s delicious.)

Disney’s Lavender Lineup

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If you’re feeling the lavender haze, there are a few other Starbucks cups that will definitely catch your eye. The first is a lavender bow design that comes in a 24-ounce stainless steel tumbler with a handle and matching straw. It’s perfect for anyone obsessed with the coquette aesthetic, or someone wanting a cup to match their cutie ghost merch.

Disney also has a purple and green Fantasyland Castle design that comes in a mug, water bottle, and tumbler with a straw. On each item, you’ll find beloved Disney icons like the castle, Mickey ice cream bar, and a Minnie headband scattered across a glittery cream background. Depending on which coast you shop, these collections will feature either the Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World logo.