Halloween may be creeping up on you this year, but there’s still plenty of time to get your costumes for Oct. 31 in order. In fact, right now may actually be the best time to shop for your fur friend. There are plenty of Disney dog costumes on ShopDisney that are on sale right now, and that includes a Baby Yoda dog costume for Halloween that is out-of-this-galaxy cute.

Deciding on a dog costume for Halloween can be a real struggle. You want something that is relevant, comfortable enough for your fur baby, and totally Insta-worthy. After all, a snap in your costume is almost mandatory, and these Disney dog costumes from ShopDisney fit all the criteria and more. Picking out a Halloween pet costume for your dog or cat may also help you choose a costume for yourself if you decide to twin with them. If you happen to go with the Baby Yoda — aka Grogu — costume from ShopDisney for your pet, find yourself a Mandalorian lewk or put on a robe for a simple Jedi outfit.

The best part of all is these eight ShopDisney dog Halloween costumes are currently on sale for discounted prices, so they’re budget-friendly as well. All you need to do is find the costume that matches your pup’s vibe, and order it soon so that you’ll have it just in time for Halloween night.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Yodon’t Want To Miss This Grogu Costume Grogu Pet Costume – Star Wars: The Mandalorian ShopDisney $40 $24 See on ShopDisney The only creature as cute as your pup is Baby Yoda. Actually, putting your pet in this Grogu costume may be too cute for this universe. The force is strong with this outfit, and you may feel like you need to trick-or-treat your fur friend to a matching toy ($20) or pet bed ($60) for wearing it on Halloween.

02 Make Your Halloween Ghoulishly Delightful With This Haunted Mansion Costume Hatbox Ghost Pet Costume and Toy Set – The Haunted Mansion ShopDisney $50 $30 See on ShopDisney The Hatbox Ghost is a fan-favorite character in the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland. Since your dog or cat is a fan-favorite on your ‘Gram, you have to share a pic of them wearing this costume for all your followers to see. It’ll be un-boo-lievably adorable.

03 Have A Hoppy Halloween With This Tiana Costume Tiana Pet Costume – The Princess and the Frog ShopDisney $40 $24 See on ShopDisney There’s really nothing funnier than seeing your pet with a wig on. Just for that alone, you should get this Tiana costume from The Princess and the Frog. Of course, your dog will also look as sweet as beignets in the gorgeous dress that looks just like Tiana’s.

04 Give ‘Em Mickey Pumpkin To Talk About Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Costume for Pets ShopDisney $40 $24 See on ShopDisney It just isn’t a Disney Halloween without some Mickey Mouse pumpkins. You may have some Mickey pumpkins in your decor or you’re planning on making some Mickey pumpkin treats for your Halloween party. To match, you need this pumpkin costume for your dog to wear. It’s so fluffy and gourd.

05 Stand Out With This Minnie Mouse Dress Minnie Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie's ShopDisney $25 $17 See on ShopDisney Minnie Mouse is a fashion icon. Your dog may already strut around the house like they’re a model, so put them in this adorable Minnie Mouse dress. It even comes with Minnie Mouse ears to match the ones you have from your Disney park vacay.

06 Put A Smile On Everyone’s Face With This Mickey Costume Mickey Mouse Pet Costume by Rubie's ShopDisney $25 $20 See on ShopDisney Name a more iconic character than Mickey Mouse. You really can’t. Mickey can be seen all over the Disney Parks from the ice cream bars to the hidden Mickeys incorporated in the decor. Now, Mickey can chill at your home with this Mickey Mouse dog costume. From the front, it really looks like Mickey is just standing there waiting for a hug.

07 Be The Fairest Of Them All With This Dopey Costume Dopey Pet Costume by Rubie's – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ShopDisney $30 $24 See on ShopDisney You can’t look at this Dopey costume from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and not fall in love. It’s so cute, and your dog will definitely make the Evil Queen mad because they’ll be getting all the attention.