Halloween may be creeping up on you this year, but there’s still plenty of time to get your costumes for Oct. 31 in order. In fact, right now may actually be the best time to shop for your fur friend. There are plenty of Disney dog costumes on ShopDisney that are on sale right now, and that includes a Baby Yoda dog costume for Halloween that is out-of-this-galaxy cute.
Deciding on a dog costume for Halloween can be a real struggle. You want something that is relevant, comfortable enough for your fur baby, and totally Insta-worthy. After all, a snap in your costume is almost mandatory, and these Disney dog costumes from ShopDisney fit all the criteria and more. Picking out a Halloween pet costume for your dog or cat may also help you choose a costume for yourself if you decide to twin with them. If you happen to go with the Baby Yoda — aka Grogu — costume from ShopDisney for your pet, find yourself a Mandalorian lewk or put on a robe for a simple Jedi outfit.
The best part of all is these eight ShopDisney dog Halloween costumes are currently on sale for discounted prices, so they’re budget-friendly as well. All you need to do is find the costume that matches your pup’s vibe, and order it soon so that you’ll have it just in time for Halloween night.
