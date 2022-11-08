Trend forecasters are calling a “lavender haze.”
Somehow, Taylor Swift may have predicted 2023’s Pantone Color Of The Year. Get ready to step into that “lavender haze,” because trend forecasters at WGSN and Coloro experts believe that Digital Lavender will be the official hue of 2023. The muted pastel purple shade signifies the serenity and “digital escapism” we access at home, making it perfect for decor inspo.
Similar to 2022’s color Very Peri, Digital Lavender is a calming purple shade that brings a pop of color to your space and looks great in all seasons. Grab inspo and stock up on new home decor with these stylish Digital Lavender decor pieces inspired by this gorgeous color.