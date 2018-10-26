Doughnuts and souffles and cupcakes, oh my! While some people prefer to go the savory route, you can’t pass up a sweet treat because, let’s be real, you’ve always got room for dessert. Luckily, it feels like every ice cream sundae and sugar cookie you see nowadays is not only delicious, but also incredibly Insta-worthy. As a foodie, you never hesitate to snap a pic before digging in, which is why you’ll need some Instagram captions for sweets to keep around.

Toppings like colorful sprinkles, edible glitter, and vibrant fruit can step up your dessert game in no time. Even a strategically placed drizzle of hot fudge can turn a crepe or slice of cheesecake into something picture-perfect. It’s all about the presentation, so don’t drop the ball when it comes to posting your gorgeous pics on the ‘Gram. You need the cherry on top — aka a hilarious food pun or some sweet dessert quotes — to take your foodie pics to the next level.

It already takes a lot of willpower to resist eating whatever is placed in front of you right away, so don’t make your stomach wait any longer. Be prepared for every selfie with a trendy dessert like hot cocoa bombs and artsy cookie dough in your future by having these 40 candy captions and dessert quotes ready to go.

Shutterstock

"Kindness is like sugar. It makes life taste a little sweeter." — Carla Yerovi "Sugar and spice." "Sugar, how you get so fly?" — Baby Bash, "Suga Suga" "Sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows. Everything that's wonderful is sure to come your way." — Lesley Gore, "Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows" "A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down." — Mary Poppins, “A Spoonful of Sugar” "Be a rainbow lollipop in a world full of Dum Dum suckers." "I sugar coat everything." "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt." — Charles M. Schulz "Living the sweet life." "Pretty please, with sugar and sprinkles on top?" "Everybody's got their poison, and mine is sugar." — Derrick Rose "Dough-nut worry, be happy." "Chocolate is nature's way of making up for Mondays." "Good food is all the sweeter when shared with good friends." "You can't buy me love, but you can buy me ice cream." "My boy lollipop, you make my heart go giddy up. You are as sweet as candy." — Millie Small, "My Boy Lollipop" "No sugar needed. I believe I'm sweet enough." "I don't sugar coat. I'm not Willy Wonka." "Dare to be a doughnut in a world of plain bagels." "The best things in life are sweet." "How do I like my eggs? In a cake, duh!" "No matter how much I eat, there is always room for dessert. Dessert doesn't go to the stomach. Dessert goes to the heart." "I don't think any day is worth living without thinking about what you're going to eat next at all times." — Nora Ephron "Chocolate doesn't ask silly questions. Chocolate understands." "Life is short. Eat dessert first." — Jacques Torres "I want candy." — The Strangeloves, "I Want Candy" "Anything is good if it's made of chocolate." — Jo Brand "Dessert is like a feel-good song, and the best ones make you dance." — Chef Edward Lee "You give me a sugar rush." "Never gonna give you up, never gonna let you down. Never gonna run around and ‘dessert’ you." — Rick Astley, "Never Gonna Give You Up" “I'm on a sugar crash.” — ElyOtto, “SugarCrash!” “What’s up, sugar?” “I like ice cream a waffle lot.” “You’re a total Sweet-tart.” “Yes, I candy.” “I can’t Reese-ist you.” “Wake me up before you cocoa.” “I love you a choco-lot.” “Scone be a good day!” “Have your cake and eat it, too.”