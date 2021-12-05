Sagittarius season is underway and it’s inspiring you to let loose, embrace new experiences, and find the funny in things. This jovial and adventure-seeking fire sign just wants to taste every spice this world has to offer and feel every feeling that exists. If you’re not living your life to the fullest, Sagittarius season might just inspire you to up the ante. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 6, 2021 — Leo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — then you better take advantage of this beautiful energy.

With that being said, there’s still plenty of emotional and challenging things that remain in your path. On Dec. 7, logical Mercury will square off with dizzying Neptune, stirring more confusion into your week than may be ideal. Pay attention to the facts and don’t let your imagination toy with you. By Dec. 11, you may feel some strain in your relationships and your finances. As romantic Venus joins forces with dark and penetrating Pluto, you may find yourself grappling with some uncomfortable truths. On Dec. 12, the sun will also square off with Neptune, driving up sensitivities and feelings of vulnerability. Let compassion be your compass.

However, there’s still so much creativity and growth that will happen along the way. On Dec. 8, passionate Mars will square off with optimistic Jupiter, helping you find the will to power through and make the most of your current situation. As Mercury later forms a sextile with Jupiter on Dec. 11, you may just concoct a beautiful idea that helps you focus on the positive.

If your sun or rising sign happens to be in Leo, Scorpio, or Sagittarius, then you may spend this week tapping into something fascinating. Here’s why:

Leo: You’re Learning How To Fuse Inspiration With Hard Work

You’ve been exploring your creative instincts lately, Leo, and it feels so good. If you’re feeling the need to express yourself, play around, and spread some color, then you’re simply embracing the effects of the sun moving through your fifth house of fun and pleasure. However, this week, you’re learning how you can take your artistic ideas and perfect them. Practice and diligence will take your work to new heights, so why not establish habits that inspire you?

Scorpio: You May Be Discovering Unexpected Sources Of Love

When things start to feel difficult and lonely, it can be difficult to remember all the good things in your life. This is especially true for you, Scorpio, because your all-or-nothing mentality can make it harder to see that everything is temporary. However, this week, you may find yourself all wrapped up in a super loving and comforting situation that reminds you just how cherished you are. Pour some of your energy into this situation, because it’s showing you all the ways you need to be loved.

Sagittarius: You’re Peeling Back So Many Layers Of Yourself

Self-discovery is a beautiful process that’s laden with unexpected thorns, but it’s always worth it. As the sun continues to move through your first house of the self, you may be embracing a renewed understanding of who you are and what you stand for. Let go of the inhibiting mindsets that may be skewing your self-awareness. You may feel temporarily challenged by habits you’ve worked hard to let go of, but remember, you’re so much more than these habits. You’re full of many conflicting things, but all of them have made you who you are.