Twinkling lights, gift wrapping, and holiday music are now part of everyone’s reality until the new year. While this is thrilling for some, it’s stressful for others. Last-minute gift shopping, dusting off winter coats, and finalizing last-minute holiday plans are top priorities, leaving little time to settle down, and some people simply aren’t having it. For three zodiac signs, December 2022 will be the worst month, since the freedom-oriented, spontaneous energy of the holiday (and, on a more cosmic level, Sagittarius) season goes against their innate behaviors.

As the sun continues through mutable fire sign Sagittarius until Dec. 21, everyone will be encouraged to explore newfound horizons through knowledge, wisdom, and sharing personal truths. Though this season will offer an abundance of adventure, the mutable nature of Sagittarius may cause most endeavors to be pretty fleeting. Sagittarius season is all about enjoying what each moment brings, regardless of future consequences, which is a primary reason why the following three signs may not be in the holiday spirit.

Taurus (April 19—May 21)

December’s all about setting boundaries, Taurus, but in a way that ultimately will offer you more freedom and room to grow. As the sun continues through your eighth house this month, you’ll be invited to consider the ways you show up for others. If clear boundaries haven’t been established within your intimate relationships, this season is the perfect time to do so. While you’re someone who’s always eager to extend a helping hand, your loved ones overly relying on you can sometimes do more harm than good. Make sure that as you’re showing up for the people you love this month, you’re not enabling any unhealthy behavior.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Cancer (June 21—July 22)

You’ll be called to focus on your work, habits, and routines. As the moon-ruled sign of the zodiac, it’s essential that you allow plenty of fluctuations and freedom within your day-to-day life, but it’s also important that you follow some kind of structure. Though every day won’t look the same, your smallest rituals are what ultimately keep you functioning at your best, so if you’ve been needing to incorporate more discipline, now is the time. Just be sure to leave room for flexibility, since some of your most adventurous endeavors happen in the most mundane moments.

Capricorn (Dec. 21—Jan. 19)

It’s time for you to recharge your batteries, Capricorn, as the sun continues through your 12th house of isolation and withdrawal. Before your season can begin, you’ll be encouraged to do some reflecting pertaining to your habits and rituals. You’re someone who enjoys plenty of freedom and adventure behind closed doors, so don’t hesitate to embark on a stimulating journey, even if it’s on your own. Your personal time has the potential to liberate you, so feel free to go temporarily MIA in order to become reacquainted with your inner self. It’s a great time to break off bad habits, and replace them with new, healthy ones. It’s the season of shadow work for you, but once your season comes around, you’ll be feeling like yourself again.