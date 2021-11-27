As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.

However, it’s often the most pivotal moments in your life that tend to be the most challenging. As affectionate Venus joins forces with sneaky Pluto on Dec. 11, you may feel tempted to give into some of your darker impulses, especially when it comes to how you navigate your relationships. Pay attention to how you feel about your relationships during this time, because once Venus stations retrograde on Dec. 19, you may become more aware of the bitter yet beautiful reality of where your relationships stand. As Venus returns for its final liaison with Pluto on Dec. 25, you may be left with a powerful revelation about how you can forge more meaningful relationships going forward.

While this might not exactly sound like sunshine and daisies, the cosmos are still bestowing you with a major gift by the end of the month. On Dec. 28, expansive Jupiter will re-enter imaginative and empathetic Pisces, sending you into the year 2022 with so much love and positivity at your disposal.

Here’s why December 2021 will be such an important month for following zodiac signs:

Sagittarius: You’re Feeling Motivated To Go After Your Wildest Dreams

The month begins with the sun in Sagittarius, pouring glimmering and rejuvenating light into your life. Your solar return is well underway, encouraging you to tackle new opportunities, gain new experiences, and turn the page in the book that is your life. This month may lead to a particularly meaningful turning point in your story, especially as the solar eclipse in Sagittarius launches you toward your inevitable future as of Dec. 4. It may feel like too many things are outside of your control, but the universe also has an incredibly transformative journey planned for you. Embrace the full throttle of this ride.

Leo: You’re Ready To Reconnect With Your Creative Center

You’re an exceptionally artistic zodiac sign, Leo. You’re always searching for new ways to express yourself, because it’s when you’re fully immersed in your creativity that you tend shine the most. The month begins with the sun in your playful, romantic, and fun-loving fifth house, encouraging you to stop judging yourself and start remembering how good it feels to let loose and enjoy the process of making a mess. Give yourself permission to create, even if it means making a few mistakes along the way. Color outside the lines, because no one is forcing you to follow the rules.

Capricorn: You’re Being Encouraged To Step Into Your Power

This is a particularly eventful month for you, Capricorn. The sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, helping you take stock of where you are in life and where you would like to go next. And although your birthday season is just around the corner, you may find that you’re also asking some difficult questions about what you really want. As Venus stations retrograde in Capricorn as of Dec. 19, it may highlight your emotional truth in a way that leaves you feeling stripped down to your core. However, in order to understand the full extent of yourself, you need to begin by acknowledging every part of yourself, especially the parts that are still healing.