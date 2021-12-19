If you’re not feeling the holiday spirit, don’t be too hard on yourself. After all, this just so happens to be one of the most intense months out of the entire year, at least astrologically speaking. You’re definitely not alone in feeling overwhelmed and things are probably going to get even more intense before they get easier. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 20, 2021 — Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius — you might be feeling the winter blues, but don’t worry. It’s only temporary.

As the week begins, you may feel totally inspired. As chatty Mercury forms a trine with cutting edge Uranus on Dec. 20, there’s a strong chance you’ll have some insightful conversations with others. Talk about your most daring ideas, because you just might find that people are just as energized by these topics as you are.

Capricorn season begins on Dec. 21, changing the temperature and sending you into the cold of winter. Capricorn is an incredibly hardworking yet serious zodiac sign, and this shift could leave you feeling like you need to let go of the immaturity and start stepping into your grown up pants. As traditional Saturn squares off with revolutionary Uranus on Dec. 24, you may feel that pressure even more intensely, prompting you to make a bold move toward the life you deserve to have. And as Venus retrograde forms a conjunction with Pluto — planet of creation and destruction — the conflicts and issues in your relationships will become amplified, revealing everyone’s hurt feelings. It’s time to either work it out or cut it out.

Make sure you take care of yourself and forgive yourself, especially if your sun or ascendant is in Gemini, Cancer, or Aquarius. Here’s why:

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

Gemini: You May Be Dealing With Some Dramatic Emotions

This week could reveal the deeper layers of what you feel and what others feel about you. It could reveal the true dynamics behind the emotions you share with your loved ones, as well as your financial ties. As Venus retrograde joins forces with Pluto in your eighth house of shared love and shared resources, it may feel like a contest of strength is disrupting the harmony in your relationships. This is a powerful opportunity to recognize how you push and are pulled.

Cancer: Your Relationships May Feel Out Of Your Control

You can try over and over again, but at the end of the day, you only have control over yourself. You can’t force others to mold to the relationship you desire. They also can’t make you do anything you don’t want to do. As Venus retrograde forms a conjunction with Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships, it may reveal the disharmony that’s been preventing you from finding your groove with your loved ones. You may not agree completely, but you can learn how to see where you’re both coming from.

Aquarius: It May Feel Like Old Habits Are Holding You Back

This week, you may feel pressured to keep your promises and commit to your own personal growth. However, old habits fall hard, and the habits and instincts you picked up throughout your life may make it that much more complicated to get ahead. As Saturn in Aquarius squares off with erratic Uranus, you may feel like it’s time to make a decision. Do you give into your desire to rebel or your desire to stick to the plan?