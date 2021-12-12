3 Zodiac Signs Will Love Everything This Week Has To Offer

Although this year’s Sagittarius season is a bit of a roller coaster ride, that still doesn’t change the fact that Sagittarius is one of the most fun and open-minded zodiac signs of all. Sagittarius encourages you to let go of judgment and find the beauty, humor, and wisdom in everything. The reason Sagittarius gets its reputation for being so optimistic lies in the fact that it’s ruled by expansive and gregarious Jupiter, a planet that’s always looking to make things bigger and better. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of December 13, 2021 — Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius — then you’re feeling the spirit of the season.

On Dec. 13, a major planetary shift will take place as Mars — planet of power and drive — enters Sagittarius. This transit will tap into your instinct to shake things up, get into a bit of trouble, and create so many memories of your adventures. If there was ever a time to explore, it’s now. As Mercury also makes its move into sturdy, committed, and ambitious Capricorn on Dec. 13, you may find it easier to come up with ways create something tangible from your experiences.

The main astrological event of this week takes place on Dec. 18, when a full moon rises in sprightly, intelligent, and chatty Gemini. You may feel the need to talk about your thoughts during this full moon or even put it in writing. This full moon will help you zero in on the details you’ve been missing and find the missing piece to an idea that feels incomplete.

Here’s why the following zodiac signs are loving this week the most:

Gemini: You’re Embracing Your True Self And Stepping Into Your Power

This is a big week for you, Gemini. The full moon in Gemini is fast approaching and it has the power to tell you so much about yourself and what you’re not seeing. Truths may surface and revelations may finally click, giving you a much deeper understanding of who you are and how you can live more authentically. This full moon has the power to catapult you toward change, even if this change simply involves a change of perspective that helps you approach something in a different way.

Sagittarius: You’re Getting A Major Boost Of Confidence And Motivation

If you’ve been feeling more sluggish and introspective lately, this week will provide you with a major shift that will really help things get going, Sagittarius. Now that Mars is moving into Sagittarius, you’re receiving a powerful boost that will encourage you to go after whatever it is that you want. Mars can be an intense and competitive planet, so choose your battles wisely. But if you pick the battle that truly matters to you, this transit has the potential to lift you and invigorate you.

Aquarius: You’re Discovering What Inspires You And Amplifies You

This week may lead you toward a beautiful revelation about your creativity and your need to express yourself, Aquarius. As the full moon in Gemini sends a gust of wind through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, it may encourage you to reconnect with the hobbies and passions that have fallen by the wayside. It may even reveal a certain romance that’s in the budding stages, inspiring you to open your heart to all the love and frivolity you’ve been craving.