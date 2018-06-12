35 IG Captions For Pics With Your Dad & Real-Life Superhero

You probably can't pinpoint the exact moment when you knew your dad was the real MVP, but you're so grateful to have your very own superhero in your corner. You don't have to be a kid to believe that your dad or the father figure in your life is an extraordinary human being. So, whenever you’re flipping through photo albums or snapping candids of Dad showing off his grilling skills, you’ll need a list of quality dad captions, be it daddy-daughter captions or father-son captions for Instagram.

When you reminisce on all of the fearless and selfless things your dad has done for you since you were little, it's difficult to hold back the happy tears. How did you get so lucky? You’re no stranger to giving your dad the kudos he deserves on the regular. Whether he's giving you valuable advice or simply listening to you catch him up on your day, his influence makes all the difference in the world, and you're proud to be his kid.

Anyone who knows you has likely heard a story or two about those dad moments when he handled parenting like a complete and utter boss — or when he embarrassed you beyond compare. And you know you never really get tired of telling them, either. But before you post a throwback pic of your dad and give your followers heart eyes, pair that sweet moment with a just-as-sweet dad caption that really takes the cake. For some inspiration, here are 35 dad captions for Instagram.

"A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow." "Dad, thanks for being slightly less embarrassing than all the other dads." “The dad jokes are strong today.” "My number one guy right here.” "You'll always be dad to the bone." “I don’t mean to be cheesy, but you’re pretty grate.” “My wishes all came true, all because of a papa like you." “Hey Dad, thanks for being unapologetically you. But maybe tomorrow you could stop embarrassing me so much?" “I love you, dad jokes and all.” "My dad's twice as cool as I am." "This is what a really cool dad looks like." “Nacho average dad right here.” "I have a hero. I call him Dad." “Thanks for guac-ing my world since day one.” “Chillin’ and grillin’ with this guy.” "You are hands down my favorite person of all time." "Olive you, Dad." "I don't know where my life would be without your dad jokes." "He’s kind of a big dill." "Dad: He can play like a kid, give advice like a friend, and protect like a bodyguard." "You have seen me at my worst, yet you think that I am the best. I love you, Dad." "Your dad jokes always give us something to taco ‘bout." "My first love. My first hero. Always my dad." “I have an excellent father, his strength is making me stronger.” — Taylor Swift, “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” “I know everyone says that their dad is the best, but mine actually is.” “He was on the dad sneaker trend before all of you.” “Shout out to this guy for being my chaperone to one too many One Direction concerts.” (Or whatever event you dragged him to way back in the day.) “Grill master and his apprentice.” “Thanks for saying 'yes' when mom says 'no.’” “You may have got it from your mama, but I got it from my dad.” “Thanks for teaching me all the best bad jokes.” “You’ll always be my favorite guy.” “'Cause I got a man in my life that can't be replaced. Father's love is unconditional, it won't go away.” — Beyoncé, “Daddy” “Dad reveal.” “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin