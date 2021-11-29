Cyber Monday is the ideal shopping day of the year. Not only are there a ton of deals from all your favorite stores, but you can shop them all right at home. All you need to do is pour yourself a cup of coffee, get comfy on the couch, and click around for the best deals. You may even want to prepare some Cyber Monday Instagram captions for selfies of you browsing in your PJs.

While Black Friday has shifted a lot of their deals and discounts online these days, Cyber Monday still remains the one big day to virtually shop. You can really kick off the holiday season by getting something for everyone on your list all while kicking your feet up and snuggling under a blanket. In fact, you could post a super cute POV pic of your Cyber Monday setup that shows off your home brewed coffee and perfectly seasoned avocado toast. You may also want to model off your loungewear lewk of cozy slippers and matching sweats for a Cyber Monday OOTD.

Even if you’re just sharing your fave Cyber Monday deals with your friends on Instagram, you’ll want to have some Cyber Monday Instagram captions to make posting easier. Use an LOL-worthy Cyber Monday pun that fits your jolly vibe, or something festive because you’re feeling like Santa with all the presents you’re getting for your friends early this year. Whatever the pic you have to post, any of these 35 Cyber Monday quotes are sure to make it even better.

MilosStankovic/E+/Getty Images