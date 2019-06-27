The 35 Cutest Comments You Could Ever Leave On Your Cousin’s Instagram

Cousins are such a gift. You get to celebrate holidays together, they're at every family reunion, and you can share all the juicy gossip with them that your own parents won’t tell you. If you happen to be best friends with your cousins, your bond with them is on another level. You’re basically like siblings who support each other no matter what, which is why you need some of the best comments to leave on Instagram pics of your cousin whenever they post something fire on social media.

Whether it's a cute selfie, an adorable pic of their latest brunch adventure, or even a throwback pic with you in it, your thumbs are poised and ready to type a comment you know they’ll love. Instagram is an amazing way for the two of you to keep in touch and feel like you're constantly in each other's lives, especially if you don’t get to spend a lot of IRL time together. Show your fave person you’re still their biggest cheerleader despite the long distance with some cute cousins quotes.

Leaving some encouraging comments on Instagram posts is always a good idea, and it feels even better coming from family. Instead of just a few fire emojis, post some of these heartfelt cousin quotes whenever you’re scrolling through your feed and see a new post pop up.

"Sorry I’m late to hang out because I’m busy obsessing over this photo.” “BRB, going to frame this pic.” "All the good looks come from our side of the family, obv." “I adore you.” "You slayed this pic." “Hang this in the Louvre!” “Please share your selfie-taking tips with us because you are next level.” "You are crushing it. Also, when can I borrow this outfit?" "Literally breaking the internet. Love this pic so much." "I just... can't handle you." "Why you gotta slay me like this?" "Someone call a doctor, because this pic just made my heart skip a beat. So cute... quality TBT!" "There aren't enough [insert any emoji you want] emojis to express how I feel about this photo." "You're just too cool for me." "I. JUST. MISS. YOU." "I am so excited about the fact that I'm related to you." "Cooler than a couple of popsicles." "Donut know what I'd do without you and your OOTD inspo." "The cousin crew is coming in HOT with this one." "Ready to blow up this pic with comments about how awesome you look." "How cute are you?!" "You're my favorite cousin, just so you know. Don't tell the others." "You are my favorite content creator” "What's cookin, good lookin'?" "Cousins by blood. Friends by choice." — Darlene Shaw "Go cousin, it's your birthday. Not really, but you're seriously killin' it." "Clearly been slaying it since Day 1." "Serving up LEWKS [insert fire emoji]." "That’s my cousin, everyone!!” “OK, need a family reunion ASAP.” “It’s a good thing you’re my cousin and not my sibling, because I would be stealing your clothes all the time.” “I already love you forever, but this pic makes me love you more.” “I’m sorry, but it’s unfair that you’re such a cool cousin.” “Family is not an important thing. It's everything.” — Michael J. Fox “I’m spoiled because I get to call you my cousin and my best friend.”