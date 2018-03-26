If you have a great relationship with your cousins, consider yourself #blessed. Not only have you found the peanut butter to your jelly, but you’ve got best friends who have been there since the beginning and will stay with you till the end. Of course, as with any solid friendship, you've probably taken millions of pictures together over the years. For all the memories that are grid-worthy, you'll need some cousin best friend quotes for Instagram captions that truly capture how much they mean to you.

You and your cousin have literally been there for each other through everything. Over the years, you've seen it all: first crushes, college acceptances, family drama, and epic vacays. You're so close that you might even tell everyone who doesn't know better that you’re actually siblings. You might as well be. Considering you care so much about your cousin, it’s a good idea to keep a few cousin quotes around whenever you need an Instagram caption.

Your camera roll is probably filled with cute cousin snaps right now, so why not post a photo dump? You don’t need an excuse to share some photos on Instagram with a cute cousin quote as your caption. If you don’t have the words ready to go, you could always just use any of these 40 quotes about cousins that capture everything that makes the two of you such a great team.

"God made us cousins because He knew our mothers couldn’t handle us as siblings." "Be careful who you make memories with. Those can last a lifetime." — Ugo Eze "It's not what we have, but who we have in life that matters." "A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." — Marion C. Garretty "Cousins are friends that will love you forever." "Your family is the best team you could ever have." "Cousins are childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends." "Cousins? Nah, we're best friends." "Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we are together. No, we don't care." "Cousins by blood. Friends by choice." — Darlene Shaw "Never underestimate the power of a cousin." "You have to love me forever. We’re family." "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh "In my cousin, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton "Blood makes you related. Loyalty makes you family." "Our roots say we're cousins. Our hearts say we're friends." "I don’t have friends. I got family." — Furious Seven "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." "Surround yourself with people who get you." "I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you." "Rain or shine, I'll always be here." "I like you because you join in on my weirdness." "Always better when we’re together." — Jack Johnson, “Better Together” "In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips." — Salman Rushdie "Till the very end you're my best friend." "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." "Keep the ones who heard you when you never said a word." "You don't even need to ask. I got you." "You are better than unicorns and sparkles combined." "You and I are more than friends. We're like a really small gang." "Some people make your laugh a little louder, your smile a little brighter, and your life a little better." “I’m stuck with you.” — Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U” “BFF: Best Family Forever.” “Never forget who was with you from the start." — Ziad K. Abdelnour “We may not have it all together, but together we have it all.” “You’re my cousin, and I’d never twice remove you.” “Without you, I’m a rebel without a cuz.” “Cousins or best friends? It’s all relative.” “Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together.” — Woodrow Wilson “I smile because you're both my cousin and my best friend. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it.”