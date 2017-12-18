These Clever Captions For Your Christmas PJs Totally Sleigh

Attention: We're now in peak holiday season, which means the trees are bursting with sparkly ornaments and you're ready for coziness in your holiday PJs. If you haven't ordered the cutest pair for you and your loved ones — including the pup — that should be the first task on your to-do list. Then put them on so you have the ultimate attire for snuggling, baking cookies, wrapping presents, and, well, snapping some pics by the tree with your partner. These clever Christmas captions will totally sleigh on your Instagram feed this season.

Whether you like striped PJs, ones with funky and festive prints, or fluffy onesies, you are sure to find the perfect caption to capture all of the cozy vibes this season. And how happy and dapper will your pooch look rockin' around the Christmas tree in their oh-so festive 'fit to match the family? You will all be spreading the cutest and merriest vibes, and they will certainly not go unnoticed by Santa.

The Christmas season is one of the best times of the year for Instagram captions. Every song is 'grammable, and there are so many common phrases that make your choices endless. So this year, prep your poses, look as comfy as possible, and 'gram with cutest Christmas captions for Instagram you'll find. From funny to sappy to serious, there's something for every mood in these 62 captions.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

"All the jingle ladies." "Give them something to bark about." "Oh deer." "I dressed in my PJs for the occasion." "Merry Christmas, you cotton-headed ninny muggins." —Buddy, Elf "Sleigh my name, sleigh my name." "Sleigh-in it." "Just rolled out of bed. Well, not really." "Believe in your elf." "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals." —Home Alone "You rock my Christmas socks." "Don't get your tinsel in a tangle." "Coffee and Christmas jammies." "Christmas PJs are my favorite." "Meet me under the mistletoe in your PJs." "It's a pajama kind of happy hour." "May your PJs be merry and bright." "Fa la la la la la la loungin'." "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Me every day: slay in my PJs. Me in December: sleigh in my Xmas PJs." "Peak cozy vibes." "Twinning." "My new wardrobe." "But first, let me take an elfie." "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen "All spruced up in my PJs." "I have 10 more pairs hanging in my closet." "Stay cozy." "Dear Santa... I can explain." “Happiest in my Xmas PJs." "'Tis the season." "Not getting changed this month." "All roads lead to cozy this month." "My favorite color is Christmas PJs." "Happy holidays from me and my pooch." "Holiday wishes made with flannel." "The world changes when it snows." "I'm on the list." "Bah humbug!" "We've got chemis-tree." "Sparkly bows and mistletoe." "Totally sleighed the PJ game." "'Tis the season to be under a cozy blanket." "The elf is wearing PJs, too." "There's snow place like my couch." "If you need me, I'll be jinglin' from the kitchen to the couch." "Warning: reindeer crossing." "My new look." "Could this situation get any cozier?" "Bad hair, don't care. I'm in my PJs today." "Virtual sleepovers are my fave." “You’re the one-sie for me.” “Pajamas are good for the soul.” “Fleece Navidad.” “Keep calm and put your jammies on.” “Rockin (my PJs) around the Christmas tree.” “Walking in a onesie wonderland.” “The snuggle is real.” “Pajamas all day, everyday.” “Pajamas and chill.” “This is what I call my holiday best.” “Always wear cute PJs, you never know who you’ll meet in your dreams.”