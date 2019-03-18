90 Group Chat Names For Cousins Who Are Your Built-In BFFs

When your cousins are your best friends in the world, that means you likely check in with each other on the daily via your group chat. Right now, you may actually have a ton of different group chats going on between your hometown friends, your family, your coworkers, and your roomies. Things can get pretty messy if your chats aren’t labeled properly, so it’s time to give your cousin chat a name that accurately describes your vibes.

Scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, you may come across a funny meme you want to send to your cousins. It’s so much easier to do that when you’ve got a group chat name you can remember. Of course, you know that — the problem is picking out a name that perfectly fits your particular family. Not all cousin crews are the same, so something generic like “My Cousins” may feel cold when you know they deserve something so much more. Luckily, this list of group chat names range from sweet to funny, so you can find something that feels right.

If you think of your cousins like your siblings, go with a super sweet name that shows how much they mean to you. Go with something punny if you and your cousins are always joking around or saving each other during awkward family reunion moments. 90 group chat names may seem like a lot to sift through, but just like you know your cousins better than anyone else, you’ll know which one is right the moment you see it. Then you'll be ready to send all of those throwback pics of you playing dress-up at your grandma's house with a brand new name in no time.

My Fam Faves Forever Fam Throwback Crew Basically Siblings Cousin Crew Mermaid To Be Friends Forever My Gene Pool The Bad Apples The Kids' Table Y’all Look FAMiliar Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without My Favorite Squad Cuz We're The Real Deal Family Heirlooms Turtley Awesome Cousins Koalaty Cousins Friendship Goes Onion On Orange You Glad We're Cousins Kind Of A Big Dill We Are Family A Pizza My Heart Cool Cousins Dime A Cousin Family First No Diving In The Gene Pool Cousin Ketchup Watts Up Cuz Just 'Cuz Family Reunion Crashers The Meaning Of Family Full House Modern Family Butter Half Love You Berry Much Thanks For Pudding Up With Me Grandma's Favorites Fineapples Like A Waffle Lot The Dream Team The Troublemakers The Family Knots The Family Squad Souper Cousins Sew Glad We're Cousins Cuz I Love Them A Latte Lava My Family Cerealsly The Best The Circle Of Trust Berry Best Cousins Olive My Family Gouda Cousins You Can't Text With Us My People Family Board Members My Ride Or Dies The Bloodline Pearfect Family Soy Awesome Cousins It's Cheesy, But My Family's Grate Hap-Bee Family My Cup Of Tea My Spuds Love A Brunch Eggcellent Cousins Fam Floats My Boat Blooming Good Time Oh Ship, My Family One Big Appley Family I Woof You I Dumble-Adore My Family Batty About My Family You Bet Giraffe We're The Best Cousins Much Love Pho My Cousins Meow Cousins My Best Witches Relatively Funny Built-In BFFs Cousin Central When’s The Next Vacay Classy Cousins Everything Is Relative My Near And Dears Thanksgiving Lifesavers Born Besties Family Matters The Throwback Zone Cousin Clique When’s The Sleepover? The Cutest Cousins Family Secrets