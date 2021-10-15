You may be in the middle of embracing the spooky season by rewatching your fave horror movies and planning pumpkin patch visits with your ghoulfriends, but Contiki is here to remind you it’s never too early to start thinking about your summer plans. In fact, Contiki's I Know What You Did Last Summer giveaway has a grand prize that includes a free trip to Hawaii in 2022. The social travel company, which takes care of all the “stressful stuff” of booking a trip like transport and accommodation, is taking care of everything with this sweet opportunity.

The Hawaii Escape is an eight-day adventure inspired by Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer series, which premieres on Friday, Oct. 15. Based on the novel of the same name, the new show is set in beautiful Hawaii, which is also where the three lucky winners of Contiki's I Know What You Did Last Summer giveaway will be flown to. If you’re one of the winners, you can look forward to enjoying your free Hawaiian getaway from April 26 through May 2 or from July 16 through July 23 in 2022. If you aren’t a winner, you can also book the experience starting at $2989.

On your trip, you’ll get to see some of the actual filming locations from the series. In addition to taking in breathtaking views of the tropical location, guests will also be treated to relaxing yoga sessions, delicious cocktails, and a visit to the Kahamana farm where you’ll get to enjoy tasty organic produce. The itinerary also includes a Luau dinner, a surf or SUP lesson, and a cruise to Molokini. There will also be some top-secret surprises as well. This is a I Know What You Did Last Summer trip, after all.

Travelers will be asked to solve some mysteries when they’re not taking in grand adventures like snorkeling in the picture-perfect waters of the Molokini volcanic crater and visiting Maui’s Turtle Town. The point of the trip is clear your name, so you’ll really feel like you’re a part of the show. You’ll also be treated to some experiences you’ll get to see on the Prime Video series, like being guests at an “epic” pool party and riding around the island on your very own private Jeep tour while exploring Oahu’s waterfalls.

Of course, if you’re traveling to Hawaii, you want to be ultra respectful of the island’s travel requirements. Right now, Hawaii has a “Safe Travels” program in place where only fully-vaccinated travelers may bypass the 10-day mandatory self-quarantine. Since Contiki's I Know What You Did Last Summer giveaway isn’t until next summer, restrictions may change in 2022. The travel service, which includes all your food and accommodations, is sure to keep you in the loop as well if you win.

But first, you’ll need to enter, which you can do until Nov. 15 by filling out the form on Contiki’s website. On Nov. 30, the company will randomly pick three people who need need further investigation — aka who need to be flown to Hawaii — and they’ll be notified by email.

Does this sound like the ultimate I Know What You Did Last Summer experience? If you answered yes, enter now on Contiki’s site to cast your name in the running. Unlike the characters on the new series, if you end up being one of the lucky three, you’ll actually want everyone to know what you did last summer.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.