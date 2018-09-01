50 Clever Captions For Boat Pics, When You're Hanging On To Summer

Summer always seems to fly by way too quickly and you’re never quite ready to give up the sunshine and lazy days spent chilling on the boat when August comes around. While you can still take your boat for a spin at the peak of autumn, nothing is as sweet as those summer afternoons spent coasting through the waves. Luckily, you can take those summer vibes with you by taking some pics next time you’re out on the water, and posting those pics with some clever boat picture captions on Instagram.

Whether you’re more of a yacht or sailboat stan, you can serve up some major #boatszn vibes and a unique summer aesthetic on Instagram. An afternoon along the shore of Miami Beach can be the perfect opportunity to snap videos of your besties in bucket hats, beachy jewelry, and cute swimsuits, and with their favorite hard seltzer in hand. If you’re hanging near a cozy cove in Cape Cod, you can take pictures on a film camera of your boat snacks, which likely include a lobster roll, kettle-cooked chips, and watermelon.

You can lean into the vibe of your destination and create something that’ll instantly bring you back to that specific place. Unfortunately, these moments don’t last forever, but you can memorialize those perfect summer days spent on the water with your friends with pics and a clever boat caption for Instagram. That’s the easiest way for you and your crew to hold onto all the good times you had along the shoreline during boat season.

"Whatever floats your boat." "I like big boats and I cannot lie." "Take time to coast." "Good vibes happen on the tides." "Keepin' it reel." "Worry less, paddle more." "Giving in to the pier pressure." "My milkshake brings all the buoys to the yard." "Things are going quite swell." "This weekend was knot too bad." "I wouldn’t have to work at all, I’d fool around and have a ball." — Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranksi, “Money, Money, Money” "Some would say that I'm an aqua-holic." "Staying hydrated by always being on the sea." "Summer is never oh-fish-ally over." "You can't be crabby when you're on a boat." "Hooked on that summer feeling." "Some grow roots, but I put down anchors far into the sea." "Be an anchor in a world of waves." "Thanks for making sure we don't sink." "See the line where the sky meets the sea? It calls me. And no one knows how far it goes." – "How Far I'll Go" from Moana "You keep me from getting lost at sea." "Forever in need of some vitamin sea." "I love you a yacht." "Let's just cruise and see where the waves go." "Where there's a will, there's a wave." "It's going to be a long time with no sea." "You, me, and the sea." "Oh buoy, we're not ready for summer to be over, yet." "Long weekends living the boat life." "Getting salty." "Escaping all that ordinary that's back on shore." "Life is better where it's wetter." "Does my messy bun make me look like I just had a boat day?" "Shopping is fun and all, but this is my favorite kind of sail." "Back that raft up." "Always take the sea-nic route." "Kayaking away from all of my worries." "Find your flow, and row, row, row." “Channeling my inner Young Donna.” “I just know my Bitmoji is hanging out in the middle of the ocean right now.” “Signing a petition for all of my days to be boat days.” “Once again, SPF is back up for grabs.” “POV: You’re hanging on the boat with me and just asked for a slice of watermelon.” “This boat pic really went off.” “TFW the ocean breeze is in your hair and you don’t have a single care.” “I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear you over the sound of the waves.” “Don’t be a bummer, enjoy the summer.” “A little boat day photo dump for your feed.” “Yacht check!” “I’ll always canoe with you.”