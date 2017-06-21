25 Sunny Instagram Captions To Make Your First Day Of Summer Extra Lit

What better way to celebrate the first official day of summer than by soaking up some extra hours of beautiful sunshine? The summer solstice, aka the longest day of the year, falls around June 21 every year, and in the days after that after that, you can enjoy a few extra hours of precious sunshine. That means you have a few extra hours to get in the best summer pics possible to revamp your Instagram. When you do, these summer captions will help you kick off the sea-sun on the right note.

Once you’ve wrapped up work, put away that jam-packed planner of yours and close your laptop for the afternoon. Treat yourself to the extra hours of sunny time by straight-up relaxing outdoors with your buds, or checking a fun little something off your bucket list. Head to happy hour at your favorite beer garden, to a picnic at the beach with your squad, to the park with your fur baby for a puppy playdate, or to an ice cream parlor to enjoy a cone with your SO. No matter what you do, just make sure to document it with plenty of snapshots along the way.

The sunny season flies by way too fast, and your beach time is far too precious to not snap some selfies and Boomerangs to immortalize those moments forever. Embrace your bucket list to the fullest, and you’re sure to have the time of your life. Here are the 25 best Instagram captions to make your first day of summer extra special, and your feed extra bright for the rest of the summer.

“Some of the best memories are made in flip flops.” — Kellie Elmore “Every summer has its own story.” — Puji Eka Lestari “Sunshine is my favorite accessory.” “Girls just wanna have sun.” “Summertime, and the livin' is easy.” — Ella Fitzgerald, “Summertime” “That summer feeling.” “Love you to the beach and back.” “Take me to the sea.” — Shake Shake Go, “Take Me to the Sea” “Don't worry, beach happy.” “Eat. Beach. Sleep. Repeat.” “Dear winter, I'm breaking up with you. I think it's time I start seeing other seasons. Summer is hotter than you.” “Hello, summer.” “Summer nights and city lights.” — A Summer Scene, “Summer Nights and City Lights” “Call me on my shellphone. I'll be mermaidin'.” “I'm multi-slacking today.” “It's always summer in my heart and in my soul.” — Yellowcard, “Always Summer” "I'm a little drunk on you. And high on summertime." — Luke Bryan, “Drunk On You” "Nothing but high tides and good vibes." "Summer is not a season, but a state of mind." "Let the summer begin." “Friends, sun, sand, and sea, that sounds like the perfect summer to me.” “Beach, please.” “I waited all winter for this.” “One part sun, one part pool, and equal parts summer.” “The tans will fade but the memories will last forever.”