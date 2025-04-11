Chrishell Stause likes to stay booked and busy. When the Selling Sunset star is not working as a real estate agent for clients like JoJo Siwa and Simu Liu, she’s attending Hollywood events like The Last of Us Season 2 premiere or tracking down murderers on Peacock’s The Traitors. “My schedule's always so wild because I do so many different jobs,” Stause tells Elite Daily.

Aside from having an amazing team there to support her, the 43-year-old admits that the secret to her time management is caffeine. “I really don't function without my coffee in the morning,” she says. And her go-to recipe requires a bit of flavor, courtesy of Violife’s latest products.

The reality TV star recently partnered with the dairy-free brand on its all-new coffee creamers: Boldly Original, Tempting Vanilla, Seductive Caramel. “Vanilla is my favorite,” Stause says, but she likes to switch things up from time to time, just like she does with her different career ventures.

Below, the multi-hyphenate dishes on her full morning routine (coffee very much included), the self-care she turned to during those stressful Traitors roundtable discussions, and the viral TikTok trend she’s incorporated into her daily skin care routine.

Christopher Polk/Contributor/Getty Images

Elite Daily: Walk me through what a typical morning at home looks like for you.

Chrishell Stause: Anyone who knows me knows that coffee is the first thing I need. I make it with Violife’s dairy-free creamer before I start anything else. Otherwise, I'm going to be a little cranky and not my best self. I'll even take my coffee in the shower on early mornings when I don't have time to sit and enjoy it.

Then, it depends on what I have going on that day, like if I'm going to the office, filming, sitting in a glam chair, or throwing something together to meet a client. I'm a skin care girlie, so I've got my things that are tried and true. I have my same Dermalogica cleanser and Tatcha moisturizer I've used forever.

ED: Do you have a go-to coffee recipe?

CS: It depends on the morning. If it's a really gloomy day in LA, I want a cup of hot vanilla coffee; when it's a nice, beautiful, sunny day, I'll opt for the caramel flavor and do an iced coffee.

ED: How much does your routine change at night, especially with your skin care?

CS: If I'm feeling kind of dry, then I’ll do some slugging. I saw it on TikTok, where you put extra moisturizer on. You can still see it on your face and wait for it to soak in. If I baked my makeup in because it needed to stay on all day, my skin can be pretty dry, so I'll just treat it. I'm not doing these wild masks; I'm basically just using extra moisturizer and I apply it super thick. It's more of a technique, and not some fancy secret.

ED: Between high-intensity weight training and Pilates, your fitness regimen looks intense. How are you able to keep up with your workouts while filming a show like The Traitors?

CS: While I was filming The Traitors, I didn’t. You're locked in a castle in Scotland many miles away from a gym, and you eat what you can — health wasn't really at the forefront. I heard Dylan Efron was still going into his room and doing ab workouts, but we got so little time in our rooms and so little sleep that I was not thinking about fitness. I was getting physical activity during a lot of the challenges, so that worked out.

On the weekends, there was one day off that we got a phone call and you could go to the gym. I had two of those days because I was there for two weeks, so one day I used the gym and one day I didn't. I was so exhausted. As soon as I got out, I had some repenting to do.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

ED: The Traitors is obviously very stressful. What is your go-to self-care when you are stressed?

CS: There are a few things. I'll log off of social media, and read a book or watch one of my favorite shows. Honestly, if I've worked really hard and I feel like I've earned it, my favorite thing to do is to just melt into the couch, put on Severance, The White Lotus, or some show I need to pay attention to. I also love a good trashy reality TV show.

ED: Since you’re so busy, what’s your secret for time management?

CS: You have to give yourself grace, and lots of coffee. I'm trying to get better at keeping a calendar and a log, but I'm more of a creative person, so I'm not great at the logistics side of it. Luckily, I have a team around me that’s so amazing and helpful. The key is to get a good support group around you so that they hold you accountable. I keep great people around me to help with all the jobs because I couldn't do it by myself.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.