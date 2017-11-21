As we put on our winter parkas, beanies, and cozy boots to brave the cold, there's certainly some magic in the air. Although the brisk weather can be a bit much, the Christmas season surely warms up our hearts (along with a mug of hot cocoa, of course). Whether you're decking the halls with the family, breaking out the white lights with your roomie, or adding some glitz and glam to your first apartment with your partner, 'tis the season to celebrate with the people who matter the most. Needless to say, a list of Christmas Eve Instagram captions is necessary to say just how you feel this time of year.

No matter where your Christmas Eve plans may lead you, there's certainly a few Christmas Instagram captions to encompass your vibes. While you're cozying up by the fireplace in your favorite holiday PJs with the fam or toasting with your besties in front of the sparkling Christmas tree, these 35 Christmas Eve captions have got you covered. After all, while snapping pictures is must, taking the time out to craft the perfect Insta post isn’t on the schedule.

Between watching holiday movies like The Santa Clause and Elf and baking delicious gingerbread cookies while sipping on eggnog, you don’t have the time to rack your brain over what Christmas Insta captions to write. So, consider these Christmas picture captions as a gift just for you. Snap, post, and may your days be very merry and oh-so-fabulous, all.

For your sweet snaps with family, friends, and bae...

"There's room for everyone on the nice list." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

"Make it a December to remember."

"Have yourself a merry little Christmas." — Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting." — Thomas S. Monson

"Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas." — Peg Bracken

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Andy Williams, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

"Merry everything and a happy always."

"Although it's been said many times, many ways, Merry Christmas to you." — Nat King Cole, "The Christmas Song"

"Make my wish come true... All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey, "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

“There’s snow place like home.”

“May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.”

For your Christmas tree pictures and sparkly Boomerangs...

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images

"All is calm, all is bright." — Bing Crosby, “Silent Night”

"Don't get your tinsel in a tangle."

"Leave a little sparkle wherever you go."

"Where the treetops glisten." — Bing Crosby, “White Christmas”

"'Tis the season to sparkle."

"It's not what's under the christmas tree that matters, it's who's around it."

"The tree isn't the only thing getting lit this Christmas."

"Christmas is too sparkly... said no one ever."

“What a tree-mendous Christmas Eve we’re having.”

“Everything is pine by the Christmas tree.”

“Christmas Eve to-do list: Snuggle up by the tree with a mug of hot cocoa.”

Something witty to make your celebrations extra merry and lit...

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

"Santa, stop here. We have cookies."

"It's all fun and games 'til Santa checks the naughty list."

"The only Christmas spirit I want to get into is the spiked eggnog." — Grumpy Cat

"Think of all the fun I've missed. Think of all the fellas that I haven't kissed. Next year I could be just as good, if you'll check off my Christmas list." — Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby"

"I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, but if the white runs out, I'll drink the red."

“Eat, drink, and be fancy AF."

“This is the year I will be stronger, braver, kinder, unstoppable... And this year I will be fierce."

"Been an awful good girl, Santa baby. So hurry down the chimney tonight." — Eartha Kitt, "Santa Baby"

"Rum-pa-pum-pum, betches."

"May your days be boozy and bright."

“We’ve come to sleigh on Christmas Eve.”

“Shake it like a North Pole-oriod picture.”

“Your presents is requested on Christmas Eve.”