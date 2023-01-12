It looks like 2023 is shaping up to be the year of Chipotle. After announcing a Snapchat challenge that includes a chance to win free guac and a new rewards perk with free food drops all year long, the restaurant chain is kicking things up a notch. Chipotle announced on Jan. 7 that you can soon order a viral TikTok quesadilla hack right from the menu. Soon (very soon), you’ll be able to order the “Philly cheesesteak” hack at Chipotle without needing to specify all the extra add-ons and modifications — and it’s all thanks to TikTokers Alexis Frost and Keith Lee.

If you don’t have the Chipotle app on your phone already, you’re gonna want to make sure you download it by March to make snagging the viral bite a whole lot simpler. The chain announced the secret quesadilla menu item will be released on the app, and of course the viral news was dropped in a TikTok featuring the creators behind the trend, @alexis.frost and @keith_lee125. If you’re not up to speed on the secret menu item, it all started when Frost ordered a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies for her series, “Eating What Employees Would Order” on Dec. 20, 2022. The creator explained that the person who shared the tip described the resulting quesadilla as one that tastes like a Philly cheesesteak, and rated the hack “a 10.” Then, creator Keith Lee tried the order for himself, but this time, the TikToker enjoyed his order with a side of vinaigrette (as well as vinaigrette mixed with sour cream). Intriguing.

The creators teamed up for a video on Frost’s page to spread the word and shared that you have to wait until March because good things take time. “It’s going to take a while, because we want to get it just right,” they said in the Jan. 7 TikTok. In the meantime, here’s the rundown on what to expect from the exciting update to the digital menu.

When Does Chipotle’s Quesadilla Hack Drop On The App?

The Chipotle quesadilla hack will be available on the digital menu sometime in March 2023, per the TikTok announcement.

How Long Will Chipotle’s Quesadilla Hack Be Available For?

As of Jan. 12, it’s unclear how long the hack will be available on the digital menu for, so you may want to hop on it ASAP when it drops.

How To Order Chipotle Quesadilla Hack From TikTok

As of Jan. 12, you can only order the hack in-stores by asking for a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita veggies, or ordering one steak quesadilla and one fajita veggie quesadilla via the app. (If you try ordering them together, you’ll get a message that says “Can’t go halfsies with Fajita Veggies.”) Neither of the creators shared any other modification info regarding toppings or sides, but if you want to try Lee’s version of the hack, make sure to ask for some Chipotle-Honey Vinaigrette, and maybe even some sour cream if you want to mix them.

Once the hack hits the digital menu, you won’t have to worry about bothering the employees with your add-ons. According to Chipotle, you’ll be able to order the quesadilla hack via the app or online by selecting a quesadilla as your entrée from the Menu section, then customizing it to include steak, fajita veggies, and your fave sides.