This just in: guac is still “in” for 2023, but paying extra for guac is officially “out.” OK, maybe it’s not totally out, but there’s a new challenge from Chipotle that’s about to help you score a free side of the stuff on your next run. The best part is, all you need to participate is a Snapchat account, so if you want to start the year off with a few extra bucks in your pocket, here’s how to get free guacamole at Chipotle in January 2023.

It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions tend to be broken pretty early on in the year, but Chipotle is giving 100,000 people a reason not to break theirs with a new Augmented Reality (AR) Lens from Snapchat. The Lens will encourage users to move their bodies and calm their minds with Chipotle-themed exercises and relaxing meditation prompts, and the first 100,000 people to complete the challenges will earn a promo code for a free small side or topping of guac. So even if you’re not ready to tackle your resolutions head-on just yet, you can ease yourself into the new lifestyle change with a tasty incentive right from the comfort of your own home.

Courtesy of Chipotle

The AR Lens launches on Jan. 13, aka “Quitter’s Day,” because apparently 13 days is enough time to totally change your life around. If you want to start training ahead of time to secure your chances of scoring the free side, here’s how the challenge works.

How To Get Free Guac At Chipotle January 2023

Starting Jan. 13, you’ll be able to find the Chipotle-themed Explore Lenses in the Lens section of the Snapchat app. You can access the Explore Lenses page by tapping the screen on the Snapchat camera, and scrolling through the Lenses until you see a magnifying lens icon. Tap the icon, then enter “Chipotle” into the search bar at the top of the screen. Tap the Lens to get started.

Users will be granted a code for free guac for completing either a movement or meditation challenge. 10,000 codes will be given out every day from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, so if you don’t snag the freebie right away, make sure to keep trying every day until you do. Free guac codes will be given out via the Lens, and if you earn a freebie, you’ll be able to copy and paste the code directly from the Lens into your keyboard, according to Chipotle. BTW, each code is only valid through close of business on the second day, according to the brand, so you’ll need to stop by your local Chipotle within two days in order to get the guac.

The Lens will be available to use through the end of January, so if you like the burrito-themed workouts and meditations, you can add them to your routine to kickstart your 2023.

Courtesy of Chipotle

If you’re not sure what to get with your free guac voucher, Chipotle rolled out a new Lifestyle Bowl menu on Jan. 3 that features seven delicious new bowl options created with popular wellness trends in minds. The menu includes:

Balanced Macros Bowl: light white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, guac, and extra romaine lettuce

Veggie Full Bowl: white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and guac

Wholesome Bowl: supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac

Grain Freedom Bowl: supergreens lettuce blend, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, and cheese

High Protein Bowl: white rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, and romaine lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl: supergreens lettuce blend, white rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and guac

Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 chicken, 1/2 sofritas, supergreens lettuce blend, white rice, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and sour cream

Whether you’re kicking off the new year with a new menu item, or sticking to your go-to Chipotle order for 2023, some free guac will definitely come in handy.