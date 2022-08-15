You shouldn’t let an unrealistic price tag get in the way of your dreams of traveling to Europe. You’d be surprised at how affordable exploring the continent can be, especially when you plan ahead and check out all the underrated summer destinations in Europe that are hidden gems. You can still soak up so much local culture, delicious food, incredible views, and ancient history without shelling out a lot of money for expensive tourist hot spots like Rome or Paris. Next time you get the travel bug, check out the cheapest places to travel in Europe for 2022.
When taking a cheap trip to Europe, especially when airfare is at a high, you’ll want to check out off-the-beaten-path destinations will give you an authentic local experience that’s away from touristy attractions and high-traffic destinations. There’s nothing as eye-opening as staying in a residential town, hanging out with the locals, and getting a grounded experience that’s vastly different from your life at home. Plus, these places offer quiet, sandy beaches, medieval castles, and idyllic landscapes that you couldn’t find anywhere else on the planet. Whether you’re a student who is traveling on a tight budget, or simply a student of the world, these cheap getaways to Europe are the ultimate life hack for wanderlust-ers. These cheap vacations probably weren’t on your bucket list before, but you might just be inspired to move them to the top of the queue.
The best part about these underrated summer destinations in Europe is that they’re cheap to get around. With plenty of outdoor activities, free tours, and winding streets to discover on foot, the most you’ll spend in a day will be on the amazing regional food. You’ll just want to save up some cash for transportation costs like trains or buses that’ll take you to these tucked-away towns. If you want to take a cheap vacation to Europe, these underrated and budget-friendly fairy-tale destinations should be at the top of your list.