2022 is the year to follow your wanderlust. Many people are hoping to finally get away after almost two years of staying close to home, but where exactly should your adventures take you? Well, if you have plans to say “I do” or are part of a bridal crew, you may want to set your sights on cheap bachelorette party beach destinations that are an affordable option for spring 2022.

According to travel experts, people are interested in unique bachelorette party destinations for some of their first vacations of the year, and globetrotters are setting their sights far and wide. It may be that the winter weather has you dreaming of the sun, surf, and sand, which just makes a trip to the seashore all the more intriguing. As always, you’ll want to check out the most up-to-date travel recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and take a look at any local health guidelines. In addition, you might have additional requirements or need to complete additional testing, depending on where you go.

Of course, you don’t want to spend your entire travel budget on just one bachelorette weekend. That’s where these 10 cheap bachelorette party destinations come in to save the day. While they may be budget-friendly, you’ll still be getting everything you’ve ever dreamed of in a beach bachelorette party. If you’re all about the vibes, a Miami trip with your besties is the perfect opportunity to try delicious food while taking in the gorgeous and colorful views. You could also follow some of the travel trends of 2022, and visit a few Mexican beaches that have bioluminescent and neon waves at night. Wherever you end up, you’re sure to find some really great deals on all-inclusive bachelorette party destinations on sites like Travelocity and Expedia. You just need to know where to set your search to, and the best affordable bachelorette party destinations are right here.

01 Miami, Florida Shutterstock If you’re looking for warm weather even in the winter and spring, Miami is the place for you. It’s the city of white sand beaches and delicious Cuban cuisine. You also can’t ignore how vibrant the views are from the shore, between the colorful lifeguard towers and neon lights of South Beach. You can save a lot on your flight when booking a travel package to Miami through Expedia and Travelocity. You can also use their search to find all-inclusive deals.

02 Cancun, Mexico Cancun has some of the most gorgeous beaches in Mexico that you and your bride tribe will absolutely love, and they’re one of the best all-inclusive bachelorette party destinations. They even have an underwater museum you can visit via snorkeling, diving, or a glass bottom boat. The best part of all is that you can stay at some of the finest all-inclusive resorts like the Oasis Palm for as low as $208 a night per person for a seven-night getaway. That even includes the flight to and from Cancun.

03 Tulum, Mexico Shutterstock If visiting bioluminescent destinations is on your 2022 bucket list, you’ll want to go to Tulum in Mexico. The gorgeous town on the Caribbean coastline has not only amazing views in the day, but you may also get the opportunity to see glowing waves at night thanks to some bioluminescent plankton washing ashore. Through Travelocity, you can book a four-night all-inclusive resort stay at the Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya Resort & Spa for only $1,275 per person. That breaks down to about $318 a night, and includes your flights and all meals.

04 San Diego, California San Diego has so much to offer between the San Diego Zoo and restaurants like the Addison with its two Michelin stars. However, you’ll likely want to spend most of your time at their gorgeous beaches. That’s especially true if you’re staying at a grand resort for you and all your besties. According to Travelocity, the average daily rate for a stay in San Diego is about $249.

05 Oahu, Hawaii Shutterstock If you’re planning to travel to Hawaii in 2022, you’ll definitely want to keep an eye on their travel restrictions and respect the locals. They do have a 10-day mandatory self-quarantine right now for anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, so take that into consideration when making plans for your entire bachelorette crew. Traveling to Oahu will be worth the wait, and you can find some all-inclusive resort stays for around $600 to $700 a night with flights to and from included on Expedia. Just imagine laying out by the water while enjoying some shave ice or Spam musubi. Sounds like a dream come true.

06 Los Cabos, Mexico Another great all-inclusive bachelorette party destination in Mexico is Los Cabos, which is located in the Baja California Peninsula. When you’re not at the beach, you and your besties can go fishing, shopping, or check out a spa. If you’re staying at an all-inclusive resort like the Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, though, you’ll want to stay close to your home away from home. They have amazing dining options, their own spa, and golf courses for you to enjoy. The best part of all is that you can book a full week that includes your meals and flights for as low as $479 per person a night.

07 Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Joel Villanueva/Moment/Getty Images Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic has a gorgeous white sand coastline that will make for some amazing group Instas. You could even get some matching bachelorette party sunglasses for cute sunny selfies. By booking through Expedia, you can find some all-inclusive resorts like the Dreams Punta Cana with all meals included for around $725 a night. That’s one less thing you have to worry about on your stress-free vacay by the sea.

08 San Juan, Puerto Rico Perhaps Puerto Rico in on the bride’s to-do list. If that’s the case, you’ll want to plan a vacay to San Juan to see the vibrant city and beautiful beaches. It’s the definition of Insta-worthy, and you can find some 4-star and above resorts for as low as $156 a night per person for a seven-night stay on Travelocity.

09 Aruba Shutterstock Looking for an island getaway that’s out of the Caribbean’s hurricane belt? Aruba is the place to be. Between all the beaches and delicious local cuisine, you can really escape for the weekend. Even if it’s just a quick three-day bachelorette getaway, you can find stays at some all-inclusive resorts like the Barceló Aruba with all meals included plus flights for about $562 a night per person.

10 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico You could plan a full Mexican bachelorette week visiting all of the best beach spots. Just make sure you add Puerto Vallarta to the list. This Pacific coastline resort town has some of the most stunning blue waters so you’ll want to go snorkeling and swimming when you’re not taking a nap on the sand. With an average daily rate of $289, according to Travelocity, you can also find some budget-friendly resorts as well.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.