Halloween is once again right around the corner. If you don't plan to go full out for your costume this year, but you do want to do a little more than the bare minimum, consider paying homage to your favorite feline. A cat costume is simple enough for you to wear in so many different ways to multiple functions, but cute enough for you to feel confident while bouncing around to Halloween parties. When it comes to thinking up Instagram captions for cat costumes, try to consider what sort of kitty you're trying to portray before you post.

Are you feeling badass like Halle Berry in the Catwoman movie, or are you trying to go for whimsical vibes like the Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland? Do you want to channel Marie from The Arisocats, or are you looking to be a creepily realistic cat like Taylor Swift from Cats? Whether you just want to throw on some cat ears or go all out with a whole catsuit, there's a purr-fect caption that will suit any look you decide on.

A cat costume has so many details that you can make your own. You can play around with the whiskers, tail, ears, and don't even get me started on the cool eye makeup you can do. I mean, cat eyes are called that for a reason, right? Not everyone can dedicate a huge amount of time to putting something together. Luckily, your cat costume can be made with almost everything you already have in your closet and makeup bag. Use some eyeliner to add some whiskers and wear your hair in little space buns, and you’re good to go. If you’ve got the costume part figured out early, meow is the time to play around with these 37 Instagram captions for cat costumes so you’re ready to post right away.

1. “Don’t furr-get the full-sized candy bars, please!”

2. “I’m very purr-suasive when it comes to getting candy.”

3. "Just another cat in a dog eat dog world."

4. "Meow is like aloha."

5. “I want to spend all nine lives with you.”

6. "Taking on the world one paw at a time."

7. "Can you tell I just joined the kitty committee?"

8. "I'm giving a whole new meaning to the catwalk this year."

9. "You're a dog person? Are you kitten me?"

10. "Women and cats will do as they please, and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea." — Robert A. Heinlein

11. "All you need is love and a cat."

12. "What was that quote about being the cat's meow?"

13. "Life is better with cats. So, when are we hanging out?"

14. "Even a cat is a lion in her own lair."

15. "I don't need nine lives as long as I have this one."

16. "People who love cats have some of the biggest hearts around."

17. "You'll never catch me off guard. Don't you know cats always land on their feet?"

18. "You will always be lucky if you know how to make friends with strange cats." — Proverb

19. "The cat is more than just out of the bag."

20. "It's safe to say that I am totally feline myself."

21. "I'm not entirely meant to be understood. Why do you think I'm a cat?"

22. "Cats rule and dogs drool."

23. “You’re stressing meowt.”

24. “I don’t bite. I scratch, though.”

25. “Everybody wants to be a cat. Because a cat’s the only cat who knows where it's at.” -Aristocats

26. “Paw-don me.”

27. “Thanks fur the memories… and the candy.”

28. “Feline, fearless, faithful, and true” — Cats (Musical)

29. “Getting candy stuck in my whiskers”

30. “Look out now, new cats on the block.”

31. "Time spent with cats is never wasted."

32. “Please take a paws and look at my costume.”

33. “Check meow-t.”

34. “It’s meow or never!”

35. "Looking to make Halloween purrfect."

36. “No full-size candy bars? You’ve gotta be kitten me!”

37. “Is it cat-urday yet?”