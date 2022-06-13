“The most beautiful moment” is here, because BTS’ album Proof is out. The anthology album, which dropped on June 10, features some of BTS’ best singles from their last nine years together along with all-new songs as well. Their lead single from the album, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” is no doubt already on repeat on every ARMY’s Spotify playlist, but another way fans can celebrate the release is by visiting the BTS Proof pop-up in New York City or Los Angeles.

Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up was announced just a few days before the album’s release, and I was able to get an exclusive look at the space before it opened to the public. While tickets on Fever are already sold out for the immersive BTS experience in New York and limited in Los Angeles, walk ups are welcome and highly encouraged. Of course, the space has some Insta-worthy backdrops for you to snap a cute Proof pic to show your support on Instagram, but the highlight of the BTS pop-up shop is its exclusive merch that you can only get at each location. Just think — when BTS announces their world tour (fingers crossed), you’ll already have your concert ‘fit planned with a limited edition Proof tee.

Also, aside from hosting streaming parties with your friends and attending cupsleeve events in your area, going to the BTS Proof pop-up shop is one of the best ways you can keep the BTS album release party going. Before you head to Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up, here’s everything you need to know:

Inside BTS’ Proof Pop-Up Shop In Los Angeles

If you saw photos from BTS’ Permission to Dance pop-up in Las Vegas, you might be wondering if the Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up is similar to that experience with scenes from their music videos like “Dynamite” and “Butter.” Unfortunately, the BTS Proof pop-up is smaller and only dedicated to their new album, but that makes sense as BTS and ARMY are focusing on what’s “yet to come.”

While there are some photo moments like a giant “Proof” and “BTS” you can take pictures in front of, the BTS Proof pop-up is mostly a retail shop. Before you get to where you can buy the exclusive merch, there is also a wall where ARMY can write down their favorite memories or give thanks to BTS for the past nine years. This is a sweet touch that also makes for a great Insta-worthy moment.

Since the whole experience is on the smaller side, you’ll only need about 30 minutes once you get into the space to see, snap, and buy whatever you need. This is also why Fever is encouraging anyone without a ticket to stop by as well. Having a ticket will just get you priority access during your time slot, but there is a general admission line you can get in at any time.

Where Are The BTS Proof Pop-Up Shops Located?

The NYC Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up Address: 104 Charlton St, New York, NY 10014

The LA Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up Address: 700 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

When Are The BTS Proof Pop-Up Shops Open?

Both the New York and Los Angeles BTS Proof pop-up shops are open Monday through Sunday. The hours you can stop by each location are 12 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., which is the last entry time.

What Can I Buy At The BTS Proof Pop-Up Shops?

Rachel Chapman

All items available for sale at Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up are exclusive, which means you can only get them in New York or Los Angeles. The New York and Los Angeles items are also different depending on which city you’re in as well. Elite Daily got a sneak peek of the items for sale in LA, which includes tees ($55), sweatshirts ($125), and a poster ($18).

Rachel Chapman

BTS’ Proof album is now available for streaming and purchase. For more information about Proof: An Immersive BTS Retail Pop-Up, visit Fever for their FAQs.