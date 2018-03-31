Not only are you and your brother siblings, but you're also best friends. Since there’s an unwritten rule that you have to post to Instagram on your bestie’s birthday and your brother’s big day is on the way, you know what you’ve got to do. It’s time to scour through your camera roll for the best snaps of you two together, and post to the ‘Gram with captions for your brother’s birthday.

This is your chance to really tell your bro how much you care about him. Picking the right pics of you two together to highlight is the fun part of drafting up an Instagram post. The hard part comes in writing a birthday caption for your brother that is both sweet and funny. Birthday captions for brothers can be especially tricky because there are so many inside jokes and memories you want to highlight. The problem is people tend to scroll right past long paragraphs on their feed. It’s best to save the big message for a text, and instead, use any of these captions for your brother’s birthday that are optimal for Insta.

Whether you’re deciding to post the adorable throwback pics of you as kids or a recent selfie of you two looking fab, any of these 30 birthday captions for brothers will work. Your bro will totally love the spotlight you shine on him, and it’ll make celebrating his day even better.

"Because I have a brother, I'll always have a friend." "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh "I smile because you're my brother. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." "The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other." "There's no buddy like a brother." "I can't promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise you won't have to face them alone." "It's my job to annoy my brother, no matter how old we get." "Brothers make the best friends." — April Dillow "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." — Winnie the Pooh "You've got a friend in me." — Toy Story "Happy birthday to a brother who has the world's greatest sister. Dang, you're so lucky." "Happy birthday to my favorite brother. OK, so you're my only brother, but if I had others, you'd still be my favorite." "Happy birthday to mom and dad's second favorite kid." "Being related to me is really the only gift you need. Just sayin'." "No matter how old you get, I don't think you'll ever grow up. Happy birthday, bro." "In a world full of brothers, I'm so glad I got you." "Happy birthday to an awesome brother from your even more awesome sister." "Best friends are we, my brother and me." "How do people make it through life without a brother?" "Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." — Marc Brown "Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met my brother." "Just in case you ever foolishly forget; I am never not thinking of you." — Virginia Woolf "Bro, no matter what life throws at us, I've always got your back. Happy birthday." "You have been everything I could ask for, and nothing I wouldn't want in a brother. Happy birthday, bro." “Thank you for being my built-in best friend for life.” “To my brother half, happy birthday.” “Hug me, brother.” — Drake and Josh “Guess what, you’re bromazing.” “You’ve always been my bro-le model.” “You were my first friend, and you’re still my best friend. Congrats and happy birthday.”