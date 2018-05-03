Being a bridesmaid is such a gift. Your friend is choosing you to be a crucial part of one of the biggest days of their life. Not only does the bridesmaid title come with a few important duties — like planning a killer bachelorette party and bridal shower — but you're also officially joining a bride tribe. Even if you've just met this group of people, you will likely become fast friends over the next few months. To document your adventures throughout the wedding planning process together, you'll need Instagram captions for bridesmaids.

At first, you might be introduced to each other via group message, but eventually, you'll be hanging out all the time outside your bridesmaid group chat. When you’re not attending monthly brunches with the bride or meeting for drinks to discuss the bachelorette party, you’re getting to know each other through fun activities. The wedding will come sooner than you think, so you'll want to remember the events along the way by taking as many pictures as possible.

Since you already have enough on your plate between trying to find the perfect props for the bachelorette weekend and taking on little crafts for the reception, don't worry about coming up with wedding captions on your own. Here are 35 bridesmaid quotes to pair with your favorite #bridesquad photos. A good bridesmaid caption can take your group selfies and dancing Boomerangs at the reception to the next level. While your friend may be walking away with their forever person, you'll be walking away with a potential brand new group of besties for life.

"The 'I do' crew." "It’s not what we have in our life, but who we have in our life that counts." — J. M. Laurence "Excited to be a pizza your big day." "Bridesmaid for a day, best friend for life." "I'm excited and I feel relaxed and I'm ready to partay!" — Bridesmaids "Bride tribe." "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." — Casablanca "Pop the bubbly, someone's getting a hubby." "Friends who slay together, stay together." "I can't really see another squad tryna cross us." — Drake, "No Tellin'" "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." "Nothing compares to the stomach ache you get from laughing with your best friends." "Find your tribe. Love them hard." "Life was meant for good friends and great adventures." "Yeah, it's always better when we're together." — Jack Johnson, "Better Together" "We didn’t realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh "Some people make your laugh a little louder, your smile a little brighter, and your life a little better." "We're everyone's squad goals." "Can't wait to shower you with love.” "You can never have too much happy." "Live for the moments you can't put into words." — Clo Mailen "We're all #twinning today.” "It's the friends we meet along the way who help us appreciate the journey." "Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest. It's about who walked into your life and said, 'I'm here for you,' and proved it." "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." "A great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." — Shanna Rodriguez “We came. We saw. We contoured.” “You can't sit with us.” — Mean Girls “We take our bridesmaid duties seriously.” “We’re always classy and sassy.” “There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends who become family.” “Living that bridesmaid life.” “The one where we became bridesmaids.” “Felt cute. Might go be a bridesmaid later.” “It’s the *bachelorette party* for me.”