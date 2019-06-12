Being a bridesmaid is so much more than attending the bachelorette party and wearing coordinating dresses on the big day. A bridesmaid is someone who is there for the bride-to-be during every step of the planning process, and that means being in constant contact. After your friend said "Yes” to the love of their life, you were asked to stand by their side. That's why you and the other bridesmaids need to start a group chat ASAP. This chat will become super valuable to you over the next few months, so kick off the fun with group chat names for bridesmaids that match your tribe’s vibe.

As bridesmaids, your duties may include planning the bridal shower, bachelorette party, and coordinating any small details you can for the happy couple. Aside from all the typical ways you’re there for the bride, you also just want to be available anytime they need their besties to talk to. Not only are you bridesmaids, you’re also a support system, and it can become overwhelming if you're not prepared. A solid bridesmaid group chat can help ease any wedding planning stress, but you have to do it right. With a bridesmaid group chat name you can all get behind, your convos will be so much easier to find when you need to send a quick link to the "I do" crew or share any selfies from your bachelorette weekend.

As easy as choosing bridal party names may sound, it can be difficult coming up with the right one on your own. You already know how hard it is deciding on a bridesmaids dress everyone can agree on. So, to avoid any unnecessary stress to your already full schedule, here are 70 funny alternative names for bridesmaids for you to choose from. Send it to the bride squad to see which of these bridesmaid group chat names stands out as “the one.” Once you’ve committed to a bridesmaid group chat name, you’re ready to start texting. After all, you have a big day coming up and the fun has just begun.

Bride Squad The Bride And Her Baes I Do Crew Wedding Vibes Only We Said Yes The Bridal Bunch Wanderlust And Bridal Dust Peachy Queens Brides Peeps I'm Ready To Party — Bridesmaids Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids Friends Of Honor Honor Guard Bride's Entourage Bridal Posse The Commitment Crew Cake's Already In Tiers Team Bride Partners In Wine We Want Cake Bride Support Crew Wedding Hotline Aloha Beaches Bride's Beaches Wedding Planning In Progress Bachelorette Party Spoilers Planning A Bach We Have Matching Dresses Fab Five Fantastic Four Three Musketeers Dream Team My Support Bras A Whole Lotta Love Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You Wedding Secrets Family Ties Love So Matcha Friends For Wife Sisterhood Chat's Got A Ring To It The Chosen Ones The Queen’s Women Kiss The Miss Goodbye Getting Hitched Put A Ring On It You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls Lucky Charms It Just Got Real Locked Down Besties Llama Ask You A Question Let’s Taco ‘Bout Wedding Stuff My Ring Bears Brie My Bridesmaids The One Where We’re Bridesmaids Sip About To Go Down Bee My Bridesmaids Let’s Guac This A Pizza The Wedding Bey My Bridesmaids Life’s S’more Fun With You Wine-derful Crew Watt The Bride Wants Lava My Bridesmaids Peas Be My Bridesmaids Wine Not Party Wedding Sea-sun Maid To Be Besties Nacho Average Bridesmaids Meow Purridesmaids