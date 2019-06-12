Weddings
70 Group Chat Names For Bridesmaids, Because Sips About To Happen

Every dream team needs a proper name.

By Rachel Chapman
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Being a bridesmaid is so much more than attending the bachelorette party and wearing coordinating dresses on the big day. A bridesmaid is someone who is there for the bride-to-be during every step of the planning process, and that means being in constant contact. After your friend said "Yes” to the love of their life, you were asked to stand by their side. That's why you and the other bridesmaids need to start a group chat ASAP. This chat will become super valuable to you over the next few months, so kick off the fun with group chat names for bridesmaids that match your tribe’s vibe.

As bridesmaids, your duties may include planning the bridal shower, bachelorette party, and coordinating any small details you can for the happy couple. Aside from all the typical ways you’re there for the bride, you also just want to be available anytime they need their besties to talk to. Not only are you bridesmaids, you’re also a support system, and it can become overwhelming if you're not prepared. A solid bridesmaid group chat can help ease any wedding planning stress, but you have to do it right. With a bridesmaid group chat name you can all get behind, your convos will be so much easier to find when you need to send a quick link to the "I do" crew or share any selfies from your bachelorette weekend.

As easy as choosing bridal party names may sound, it can be difficult coming up with the right one on your own. You already know how hard it is deciding on a bridesmaids dress everyone can agree on. So, to avoid any unnecessary stress to your already full schedule, here are 70 funny alternative names for bridesmaids for you to choose from. Send it to the bride squad to see which of these bridesmaid group chat names stands out as “the one.” Once you’ve committed to a bridesmaid group chat name, you’re ready to start texting. After all, you have a big day coming up and the fun has just begun.

  1. Bride Squad
  2. The Bride And Her Baes
  3. I Do Crew
  4. Wedding Vibes Only
  5. We Said Yes
  6. The Bridal Bunch
  7. Wanderlust And Bridal Dust
  8. Peachy Queens
  9. Brides Peeps
  10. I'm Ready To Party — Bridesmaids
  11. Mermaid To Be Bridesmaids
  12. Friends Of Honor
  13. Honor Guard
  14. Bride's Entourage
  15. Bridal Posse
  16. The Commitment Crew
  17. Cake's Already In Tiers
  18. Team Bride
  19. Partners In Wine
  20. We Want Cake
  21. Bride Support Crew
  22. Wedding Hotline
  23. Aloha Beaches
  24. Bride's Beaches
  25. Wedding Planning In Progress
  26. Bachelorette Party Spoilers
  27. Planning A Bach
  28. We Have Matching Dresses
  29. Fab Five
  30. Fantastic Four
  31. Three Musketeers
  32. Dream Team
  33. My Support Bras
  34. A Whole Lotta Love
  35. Doughnut Know What I'd Do Without You
  36. Wedding Secrets
  37. Family Ties
  38. Love So Matcha
  39. Friends For Wife
  40. Sisterhood
  41. Chat's Got A Ring To It
  42. The Chosen Ones
  43. The Queen’s Women
  44. Kiss The Miss Goodbye
  45. Getting Hitched
  46. Put A Ring On It
  47. You Can't Sit With Us — Mean Girls
  48. Lucky Charms
  49. It Just Got Real
  50. Locked Down Besties
  51. Llama Ask You A Question
  52. Let’s Taco ‘Bout Wedding Stuff
  53. My Ring Bears
  54. Brie My Bridesmaids
  55. The One Where We’re Bridesmaids
  56. Sip About To Go Down
  57. Bee My Bridesmaids
  58. Let’s Guac This
  59. A Pizza The Wedding
  60. Bey My Bridesmaids
  61. Life’s S’more Fun With You
  62. Wine-derful Crew
  63. Watt The Bride Wants
  64. Lava My Bridesmaids
  65. Peas Be My Bridesmaids
  66. Wine Not Party
  67. Wedding Sea-sun
  68. Maid To Be Besties
  69. Nacho Average Bridesmaids
  70. Meow Purridesmaids

