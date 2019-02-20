40 Blonde Hair Quotes To Post With Your Selfie Reveal Photo

When you’re longing for change, look no further than your hair. It’s like a canvas that can be altered time and time again. It may take a lot of courage to walk into a hair salon with a picture on Pinterest and say, “I want this, please,” if you’ve never tried curtain bangs, braids, or a new color before. Going blonde can especially be nerve-wracking if you’ve had dark hair since the beginning of high school. The result can be a total confidence boost and mood shifter, though, and require some blonde hair quotes.

After all, you can’t let such a big change in your life go unnoticed by your followers. If you feel comfortable doing so, you have to snap a stylish selfie in your salon chair and post it on IG, Twitter, or TikTok. That way, your loyal internet friends can hype up your new look, and remind you of your natural glow. As soon as you hit the “share” button, they’re bound to rush to your comments section with fire emojis and heart eyes, and remind you of Janice from Friends with their messages that say, “Oh my God!”

TBH, it only matters if you like your new blonde hair post-appointment, and feel like a new and exciting version of yourself. But reading those comments may give you a boost of confidence, and you may be proud of yourself for taking and sharing a personal risk. These blonde quotes will add to the reveal moment on Instagram, without taking away from your new ‘do.

"Ice ice, baby." — Vanilla Ice, "Ice Ice Baby" "New hair, new me." "Happy hair, happy life." "Life is too short to have boring hair." "New hair, who dis?" "When your hair matches your #OOTD." "Your life should be nothing short of extraordinary. That includes your hair." "I like to feel blonde all over." — Marilyn Monroe "Love is in the hair." "Life is short. Go blonde." "I like long walks to the salon chair." "Do blondes, like, do they really have more fun?" — Andie Anderson, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days "This hair was made for flipping." "Keep calm and go blonde." "Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be." "What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder." — Miranda Lambert, "Platinum" "It's hairy possible that I changed my 'do." "Switching up my #look to something ice cold." "Blonde hair, don't care." "Notice anything blonder about me?" "Hair's ice cold like my Frappuccino." "Too blonde for you." "*Flips blonde hair.*" "A little blonde goes a long way." "Get yourself some hair with flair." "I’m as free as my hair." — Lady Gaga, "Hair" "Really fond of the blonde." "Trying out for Legally Blonde now." "I woke up this morning and decided to go blonde." "Lettin' my hair do the talking." "Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston "Please clap for my blonde hair." "Bad hair day? I don't know her." "Hair I am." “Blondes do it better.” “Blushing and blonde.” “Red, white, and blonde.” “Iced you out again.” “Blonde is beautiful.”