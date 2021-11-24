While seeing large boxes and presents wrapped in glittery bows is always intriguing, some of the best gifts you can give cannot be placed under your tree. A nice vacation or getaway to one of your bucket list destinations is what anyone with wanderlust has at the top of their holiday wishlist, so you might want to check out all the Black Friday 2021 travel deals happening this year. With some of the best travel discounts of the year, you can book weekend getaways for you and your partner, reunion trips for your whole family, and even adventure-filled travels to some of your dream destinations.

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people get fully vaccinated before traveling, people are looking to get away both this year and in 2022. Even with the uncertainty around travel restrictions, agencies like KAYAK saw an increase in Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday searches last year. However, you don’t have to wait until Monday and Tuesday to snag some of the lowest prices of the season. In fact, Black Friday travel deals are some of the best around, and can save you up 99% off if you play it right. You just need to know where to look.

Before booking, you should always check the travel restrictions of the country you’re traveling to or any local guidelines if you’re traveling domestically. Once you’ve got a destination in mind, you’ll be ready to start shopping some of the best Black Friday travel deals for 2021.

Travelocity Black Friday 2021 Deals LumiNola/E+/Getty Images Save 40% Or More Travelocity is already offering some great deals. Right now, travelers can save 40% or more on select hotels through their Cyber Week site. You can even get an additional 12% on select hotels you book through their app using the code CYBER12. The catch is you must book by Nov. 24 and travel by Jun. 30, 2022 for that deal. The rest of the Cyber Week Travelocity deals must be booked by 11:59 p.m. CT on Nov. 30. Travel dates will vary depending on the property.

Hotels.com Black Friday 2021 Deals Members Get 30% Off Or More For members of Hotels.com, you can enjoy 30% off on more than 3,500 of their properties worldwide now through Nov. 29. This deal is for travel anytime between now and Apr. 30, 2022. If you’re not a member, you can join anytime, and these discounts even include deals on cruises! When you sign up for an account, you also get Double Rewards Stamps when booking this week, so now truly is the best time.

KAYAK Black Friday 2021 Deals Kayak 14-Day Price Freeze On Black Friday Deals While KAYAK doesn’t have any specific Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, they do have tons of sales going on right now. Search their deals for fun tours and rentals in all the places you’ll be traveling to. You could even use KAYAK’s Price Freeze tool to “freeze” your flight search results to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible. This only lasts for 14 days for a small fee, but is worth it for budget-savvy travelers.

Expedia Black Friday 2021 Deals Members Get 30% Off Or More Expedia has a very similar Black Friday sale to Hotels.com. Members will get 30% off or more through Nov. 29 on select hotels and properties. The best deals will have a “Member Price” tag on them, so you’ll want to check those out when scrolling. If you sign up and book through the Expedia app, you’ll also earn an additional four times the rewards points when you book between now and Nov. 29. Those points can be used for any future travel. All travels with these deals must be completed by Apr. 30, 2022.

Priceline Black Friday 2021 Deals ShotPrime/Moment/Getty Images Up To 99% Off With Mystery Coupons Priceline's Early Access Sale has already begun, and includes a sitewide promotion on Express Deals. If you’re a member of Priceline’s VIP program, you’ll have access to even better Express Deals in what Priceline is calling their biggest Black Friday sale ever. Starting on Black Friday, Priceline will offer even more deals with 10% off sitewide on Express Deals and flash sales each day. If you are VIP member or email insider, you’ll also receive coupons in your inbox during the Black Friday sale. Your mystery coupon could get you 99% off on Hotel Express Deals. If you’re currently not signed up for emails, you can do so by Nov. 27 to be eligible. Other coupons could get you up to 60% off on hotels and 50% off on flights. If you miss out, no need to worry. Once these deals end on Cyber Monday, that’s when Priceline’s Seasons of Savings begins, which will include new deals rolled out each week until Jan. 3.

Vrbo Black Friday 2021 Deals Flexible Booking Vrbo will also be offering some flexible deals on luxurious vacation homes. Since giving the gift of travel can be tricky, a number of vacation rental owners on Vrbo have relaxed their cancellation policies during this time. For some, you could even cancel up to 14 days before checking in and still receive a full refund.

JetBlue Black Friday 2021 Deals Up To $750 Off Booking between now and Nov. 30, JetBlue Vacations is offering vacation packages that’ll save you up to $750. If you’re spending over $500 traveling within Dec. 8 and Oct. 15, 2022, you can save $50 off on flight, hotel and flight, and cruise packages. For a vacation over $1,000, you’ll get $150 off, and $500 off when you spend more than $3,000. You will need to spend over $6,000 to get the $750 off, but it’s worth it if you’re planning an epic family vacay. These deals do not include regular JetBlue flights, which will have their own deals starting Nov. 29.

Southwest Black Friday 2021 Deals Adene Sanchez/E+/Getty Images Flights As Low As $59 Southwest has one-way flights as low as $59 to help you spend your winter “where you wanna.” You can search for super cheap fares in their Low Fare Calendar now through Nov. 25 for travel between Nov. 26 and Mar. 9, 2022. There are are some blackout days for international, Hawaii, San Juan, and Puerto Rico travel plans you should look out for.

Contiki Black Friday 2021 Deals Save Up To 30% Off Contiki is having their Black Friday Cyber Sale right now. You can save up to 30% off trips planned for 2022 and 2023 worldwide. That includes travel from London to Rome for 30% off, and checking out an African safari for 13% off. With so many long and short dream getaways to choose from, you’ll want to book something. However, this deal ends on Nov. 30, so book soon.

Black Friday All-Inclusive Vacation Deals 2021 Get Your Fifth Night Free With An Upgrade Who wants to stress about every little detail of their vacation? Let someone else take care of that with an all-inclusive trip. The Hilton Cancun is offering a fifth night free when you stay at their all-inclusive resort as part of their all-inclusive Black Friday 2021 deal. Along with getting an extra day of relaxation, you’ll also get upgraded to the next room category free of charge. Think of this as a White Lotus vacation minus all the drama. If you’d like to take advantage of this, you’ve got to get your computer ready on Nov. 26. This deal will be available Black Friday through Nov. 29, and your travel dates must be between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 22, 2022.

Booking.com Black Friday 2021 Deals Get 30% Off Or More Booking.com’s Black Friday deals have already begun, and could save you 30% or more on select hotel stays. Some of the participating properties that could get you major deals include The Grove Resort and Water Park Orlando near Disney World and the Club Quarters Hotel World Trade Center in New York City. Since these deals only start at 30% off, you could be saving some major money on your stay. That just leaves extra cash for souvenirs or dining at some Insta-worthy locations. You will need to mark your calendar for Dec. 1 at 4 a.m. ET, which is when this Black Friday sale ends. Your check-out date for your trips booked must also be on or before July 1, 2022.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.