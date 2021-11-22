Score Up to 30% Off Hotels & 4X Expedia Rewards With This Black Friday Sale

Whether you’ve always been an avid traveler, or you’re finally ready to book a long-awaited vacation, Expedia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 travel deals are here to help. To really give you all the hotel deals you can handle, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo teamed up to create the ultimate Cyber Week travel gift guide. With options at multiple price points, you can stop scrolling and start sightseeing.

Black Friday is the perfect time to treat yourself to something you wouldn’t normally buy, like a two-night getaway to Vancouver, British Columbia. This Black Friday season, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo are making it easier than ever to see the world with an extensive travel gift guide that features nearly 100 memorable travel experiences with a range of different hotel options. The gift guide breaks down each travel package into three different price categories — the price of a smart watch ($300), the price of a TV ($500), and the price of fine jewelry ($1,000) — so you can spend as much or as little of your Black Friday budget as you’d like.

In addition to the one-of-its-kind gift guide, the travel giants are offering even more unbelievable Cyber Week deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that will speak directly to your inner travel bug. If you’re looking to travel but don’t know where to start, check out these Black Friday deals for some travel inspo.

Courtesy of Expedia

Black Friday Deals

You don’t have to book a trip from the travel gift guide to enjoy savings, because these Black Friday rewards opportunity are just too good to pass up:

Through Nov. 29, members of Expedia and Hotels.com’s reward programs can save 30% off on over 3,500 hotel properties and cruise packages.

(This is a members-only deal, but don’t worry, because you can still secure your savings when you sign up for a free Expedia Rewards or Hotels.com rewards account before Nov. 29.)

Explore dozens of these extra special vacation deals online with the vast travel gift guide from Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com. Available travel deals include:

Each trip listed in the gift guide is valid for a two-night stay from Feb. 11-13, 2022. Prices may vary based on discounts and availability.

Courtesy of Expedia

Cyber Monday Deals

The rewards don’t stop there. This Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, travel enthusiasts can look forward to unbeatable booking bonuses such as:

An additional 4x the rewards points on the Expedia app when you book your trip between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29.

when you book your trip between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. Double Rewards Stamps benefits from Hotels.com just by booking a trip during the final days of Cyber Week (Nov. 23 through Nov. 29).

Whether you’re looking for a beach bae-cation, a snow-filled ski getaway, or a quiet trip to the countryside, make 2022 the year of travel with these incredible Cyber Week deals from Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotels.com.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.