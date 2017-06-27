Your Birthmark Could Have A Hidden Meaning, Based On Its Placement

There's a lot of speculation out there about birthmark meanings — their placement, their purpose, and what they could be a sign of. Dating back centuries, spiritual schools of thought have stepped in to offer explanation and interpretation, because on the science front, birthmarks are largely unexplainable. While dermatological researchers have theories as to what they are, they still don't fully understand what causes them. And if that’s the case, then what do birthmarks mean?

Some spiritualists believe that birthmarks have special meanings designated by the location of the mark on the body. Los Angeles-based psychic and healer Jusstine Kenzer has come across this subject many times. “There is never a set answer to anything — each case is its own — but what I have discovered is that birthmarks are not always random,” Kenzer tells Elite Daily. “In one-on-one readings, I have seen birthmarks be energetic markings of past life injuries, [as well as] karmic, meaning that that person did something to hurt or have power over someone else in a past life, and in this life they are born with a marking in the spot in which they inflicted pain upon another.”

According to intuitive healer and mystic Andrea Moyah Trucilla, birthmarks “act as memories embedded within the physical body to help us remember and heal from the trauma of an injury or provide insight on a spiritual gift we may have but are afraid to use.” Helping to signify what someone may need to do to heal themselves, birthmarks in prominent or significant places can act as third eyes. “We can heal the emotion and the underlying results of this lifetime,” explains Moyah Trucilla. “They can act as clues and guides to healing on a deep soul level.”

So, if you’re curious about the meaning of your birthmark, here are some explanations based on its placement.

Forehead Birthmark Meaning

ferrantraite/E+/Getty Images

A birthmark on the forehead is a symbol of someone who is extremely intelligent, knowledgeable, and destined to stand out in their chosen field. In general, according to Moyah Trucilla, it can represent someone who has a strong capability of seeing and understanding. “I see myself, I see well, I am a seer, remember that,” she says, “but also sometimes some healing needs to occur to uncover this gift.”

A birthmark on the left side of the forehead is a sign of someone who is spontaneous, who lives life to the fullest, and who may be a little extravagant with money, although extremely creative. This is probably because of the belief that the left side of the brain is the creative, free-flowing side.

Eye Birthmark Meaning

Someone with a birthmark on the eyelid may have a “gift of knowing things and reading between the lines,” according to Moyah Trucilla. This kind of person might love exploring, but their love of adventure can lead them to be influenced by some pretty bad people. This is the mark of someone who is destined to have the kind of wisdom that comes from making both good and bad decisions, but the ability to learn from those situations.

Neck Birthmark Meaning

Birthmarks that appear on the back of the neck are known as “stork bites” (which is adorable) and the superstition behind these birthmarks is that perhaps in a past life, people with neck birthmarks felt silenced in some way. Now, as Moyah Trucilla explains, that person is “ready to speak their truth” by “releasing all injury, forms of manipulation or control and know [they] have a powerful voice and power deep within.”

Breast Birthmark Meaning

A birthmark on the breast is a fantastic omen; if your birthmark is on or under your left breast, it's said to be a sign that you will be triumphant in work and in life, even if those triumphs come from hard work. If you have a birthmark on or underneath your right breast, you have luck on your side — whatever you want will come to you fairly easily.

And more generally, a birthmark on the breast signifies that your heart is your compass, Moyah Trucilla says. “I refuse to let this gift of heart medicine be thwarted in any way shape or form. I am a healer. My heart heals all.”

Shoulder Blade Birthmark Meaning

A birthmark on the shoulder blades is a sign of someone with a deep calling. An unhappy or challenging childhood won't destroy this person's drive to achieve as they climb the ladder to success. This person needs to be with someone who understands or even shares the same calling as they do, as they have a strong sense of purpose in their life. According to Moyah Trucilla, a birthmark on your shoulder blades may also be a sign that in a past life, you were backstabbed by someone.

Arm Birthmark Meaning

For some inexplicable reason, birthmarks on the arms of men are believed to be a sign that the man enjoys staying at home, caring for children. For women, a birthmark on the arm is believed to be a sign of a woman who puts her career first.

Regardless of gender, birthmarks on your arms denote that while you may have struggled with dominance issues in a past life, you have released the underlying belief that something outside of yourself can dominate you, according to Moyah Trucilla. “I am powerful, strong, and I choose my destiny,” she says of someone with birthmarks on their arm. “I can reach for what I want with ease, joy, and grace.”

Stomach Or Abdomen Birthmark Meaning

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

In Iranian lore, it's believed that when a pregnant mother touches the same spot on her belly over and over again, the baby will be born with a birthmark in that same spot.

Others believe that having a birthmark on the abdomen is a sign of greed or gluttony, though it may also mean you can really tune into that “gut feeling” that guides your decision-making. Of people with stomach or abdomen birthmarks, Moyah Trucillia recommends to “release any inner anguish and turmoil [they] harbour, and any resentment,” as well as “tune into [their] power to feel deeply and transform it to a gift to be highly aware of energy, [their] sixth sense, [their] gut instinct fully intact.”

Thigh Birthmark Meaning

A birthmark on the thigh indicates someone who will carry the confidence of those who are favored in life. For these people, Moyah Trucilla says that strength is their power. “I can run and move forward with strength, power and foresight,” she says. “I engage with my environment, and I am a powerful builder.”

For this reason, this birthmark is believed to be a sign of luck and an omen of wealth and happiness throughout the person's life.

Leg Birthmark Meaning

A birthmark on the leg is supposedly a sign of someone who will need to learn to stand firm on their own throughout life. These people are supposedly born with a belief that they are dependent on others and may have difficulty making decisions on their own. According to Moyah Trucilla, they have been impacted tremendously by being held back and need to free themselves from victim consciousness.

If you have a birthmark on your legs, Moyah Trucilla recommends saying to yourself: “I release resentment and the core belief that something or someone can hold me back from engaging fully and taking action on my heart desires.”

Foot Birthmark Meaning

A birthmark on the heel is a sign of a fighter... in a Real Housewives kind of way. This mark placement is supposedly a sign that you'll have a lot of fallouts with your friends and family. And perhaps, as Moyah Trucilla explains, you have “a core belief that it is not safe to be here in this physical body,” and feel alienated.

If that is the case for you, she says to concede that you are here in your body and ready to ground yourself in who you are. Doing so and trusting yourself will help “release all fear, trauma, energies of fear of being in this world now.”

Overall, birthmarks may be another way that we can help understand our own bodies and beings. “We are not only physical beings, but our body is energy crystalized into forms, so when we have imprints on our soul from past lives that are unresolved or unhealed, they show up in our physical being, showing up as birthmarks,” Moyah Trucilla says, which maybe be insightful in interpreting how we should best live now.

As with all spiritual readings and explanations, no one person will have the same experience with their body as others, so take what feels relevant and fitting to you when it comes to understanding birthmark meanings.

Experts:

Jusstine Kenzer, psychic and healer

Andrea Moyah Trucilla, intuitive healer and mystic