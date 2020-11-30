People have been enamored with Lizzo since she became a household name in 2019 after the releases of her two biggest hits "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell." Fans fell in love with her infectious personality, confident lyrics, and her ability to make music lovers feel, well, good as hell, whenever one of her songs came on. More so, it's Lizzo's quotes about self-confidence that will leave you saying, "girl, same."

Lizzo is known to radiate self-assurance and is not afraid to express herself on social media, during epic performances, or simply as she walks a red carpet. But even more endearing is Lizzo's ability to connect with her fans on a more personal level. The singer has been open and honest about how not all of her self-love comes naturally, and how she works extremely hard to be self-confident, body positive, and empowering.

In a January 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Lizzo revealed her personal work on loving herself started when she was just 19 after an experience with a toxic boyfriend made her want to work on accepting herself for who she is. Her takeaway from the experience was: "How can you be in love with someone when you’re not even you?"

And that was just the beginning. Check out Lizzo's other powerful quotes about self-confidence below.

She Never Set Out to Be a Role Model.

“It’s not a label I wanted to put on myself. It’s just my existence," she told The Cut in February 2019. "All these f*cking hashtags to convince people that the way you look is fine. Isn’t that f*cking crazy? I say I love myself, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so brave. She’s so political.’ For what? All I said is ‘I love myself, b*tch!’ Even when body positivity is over, it’s not like I’m going to be a thin white woman. I’m going to be black and fat. That’s just hopping on a trend and expecting people to blindly love themselves. That’s fake love. I’m trying to figure out how to actually live it.”

She'll Be Loving Herself For Life.

Lizzo opened up to Allure in March 2019 about how she doesn't need a worldwide movement to live out her beliefs about body-positivity.

"The body-positive movement is the body-positive movement, and we high five. We’re parallel," she said. "But my movement is my movement. When all the dust has settled on the groundbreaking-ness, I’m going to still be doing this. I’m not going to suddenly change. I’m going to still be telling my life story through music. And if that’s body-positive to you, amen. That’s feminist to you, amen. If that’s pro-black to you, amen. Because ma’am, I’m all of those things."

Self-Love Is A Necessity for her.

In April 2019, she opened up about her journey to self-love during an interview with NBC. "I don’t think that loving yourself is a choice," she explained. "I think that it’s a decision that has to be made for survival; it was in my case. Loving myself was the result of answering two things: Do you want to live? ‘Cause this is who you’re gonna be for the rest of your life. Or are you gonna just have a life of emptiness, self-hatred and self-loathing? And I chose to live, so I had to accept myself."

Therapy helped her.

In May 2019 Lizzo told NBC:

"I finally realized that owning up to your vulnerabilities is a form of strength, and making the choice to go to therapy is a form of strength. It took years for me to get to that point, but I did it last year for my friends and my family. I didn’t really do it for myself at first, but because I realized what my emotional condition was doing to my relationships. And I wanted to be a better sister and a better daughter, a better boss and a better friend.”

She's creating a lane for big girls to thrive.

In May 2019, Lizzo told Vogue: “I didn’t have enough women to look up to and they weren’t given enough space in the industry to carve out a lane for big girls that are brown and black and want to sing and dance without getting shit talked and body shamed. I’m out here and I set my mind to it. I want to be a sex symbol and music goddess and I’m out here trying to make that happen for myself. I’m here for the fantasy but I want to be a part of that fantasy. I’m just as fine as those girls.”

She poses nude for herself.

Lizzo has often showed off her bare curves on Instagram, and she told Essence Magazine in May 2019 that it's for no one but herself.

“I’m doing this for myself," she said. "I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my black-ass elbows. I think it’s beautiful.”

She won't be shamed.

After wearing a sultry thong dress to a Lakers game in December 2019, Lizzo caught wind of a lot of backlash over her outfit. So, she took to Instagram to clap back at the haters and their double standards.

Who I am, and the essence of me, and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman, can inspire you to do the same. They don’t have to be like me – you need to be like you, and never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been – now everyone’s looking at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions – I’m the happiest I’ve been, I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love, and also spread these cheeks! And you know what? If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.

She never forgets the importance of self-care.

In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo opened up in a TikTok video about how she found herself "crying so hard" over her personal insecurities. "I realized, I'm not insecure about the way my body is," she said. "I'm more insecure about how I feel inside of my body."

Lizzo added of working to overcome those feelings: "I had to make a decision to be patient with myself, to have conversations out loud by myself, with myself, and really talk myself off of the ledge. I'm not crazy. I'm just human, and I have to stop being so hard on myself. So, here's to taking it easy and making it look breezy. I'm back, baby."