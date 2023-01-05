Please, do not be alarmed, remain calm: You can now get “Heated” with your favorite Apple Fitness+ workouts featuring music from Beyoncé herself. No, seriously. The fitness app’s upcoming Artist Spotlight series collab with Yoncé drops Jan. 9, and it lets you choose from seven different workout types all set to the singer’s most “Energy”-filled songs. Plus, the studios are transformed with lighting fit for a queen and some even feature disco balls. TBH, you might leave your Apple Fitness+ Beyoncé workouts feeling like Queen Bey herself.

Before making any false promises, I should be clear that Beyoncé herself is not in these workouts — but the vibes are immaculate. If Renaissance topped your Spotify Wrapped in 2022 (*raises hand slowly*), you’re not gonna want to miss this. The new addition to Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series, which curates workouts with songs entirely by a specific artist, is bringing all of Beyoncé’s most inspirational and empowering tracks to the fitness app so you can workout to your favorite tunes while training like a queen. Once the Spotlight series drops on Jan. 9, you’ll be able to “Work It Out” (sorry, deep cut) to seven different types of workouts, including:

Cycling

Dance

HIIT

Pilates

Strength

Treadmill

Yoga

You can try all the workouts as soon as it drops, because the singer’s Artist Spotlight marks the first time all workouts within the series will be released at one time — the queen stays breaking records.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bey’s music isn’t the only selling point of the workouts, though. Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got a preview the Beyoncé-ified workouts, and the instructors were giving serious “Bey vibes” (think “Formation”-style). The Cycling class even features a disco ball to make the experience even more U-N-I-Q-U-E.

Where To Find Beyoncé Workouts

To start a workout, open Apple Fitness+ and scroll down to the Artist Spotlight section, then tap Beyoncé’s name to see the list of available workouts (reminder: Bey’s tracks drop on Jan. 9). Tap the workout that speaks to you the most, and from there, you can either start the workout by tapping the “Let’s Go” button, or select the “Preview” option to get an idea of what to expect. You can also see a full tracklist of the songs included in the workout before you get started.

How To Get Apple Fitness+ Free

Beyoncé’s Artist Spotlight series will be available to Apple Fitness+ subscribers wherever Fitness+ is available, including via iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, or Apple Watch. If you’re not already subscribed to the platform, you can start a one month free trial via the iPhone Fitness app with iOS 16.1 or later. All you have to do is open the Fitness app, then tap the Fitness+ tab at the bottom of the screen to start your free trial, and you’ll be breaking a sweat to “Break My Soul” in no time. After your trial is up, the service will run you $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

If one month isn’t enough to satisfy your standom (or your New Year’s resolution), new subscribers can also snag a free 3-month trial with every purchase of a new iPhone, Apple Watch, or Apple TV. Plus, members of Target’s rewards program, Target Circle, can sign up for a free 4-month trial here.

The (alien) superstar’s Artist Spotlight workouts will join the likes of Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, and more. The Foo Fighters are also getting an Artist Spotlight on Jan. 16, and you’ll even be able to workout to Bad Bunny’s music starting Jan. 23.

To get even more out of the app, tune into the new season of Time to Walk, which is an iPhone and Apple Watch-based audio experience that encourages people to walk more often. The latest lineup of episodes include appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, Amber Ruffin, Jason Segel, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more. Plus, you’ll also have access to the new Kickboxing workout type and Sleep Meditations.

Whether you’re looking for some new workout playlist inspo, or you’re a dedicated member of the BeyHive that’s always down to serve the queen, Beyoncé’s Artist Spotlight series on Apple Fitness+ will have everyone getting in formation.