This Pride-Themed Wine Spritz Is About To Be My Happy Hour Staple

Pride Month may already be half over, but don’t worry, because there’s still plenty of time to celebrate. Bev, the woman-owned company known for serving sparkling wine in a can, announced its limited-edition Bev Pride flavor on June 16, and you know what that means — the party’s just getting started, y’all. The best part is, Bev’s Pride flavor is giving back to LGBTQ+ communities one sip at a time. If you’re 21 or older, here’s what you need to know about the new spritz.

Though Bev Pride slowly rolled out in stores at the end of May 2022, according to Bev, the refreshingly summery sip officially launched on June 16 — just in time for your end-of-month blowout celebrations. The limited-edition white wine spritz plays off the green apple, white nectarine, and citrus flavors of its premium sauvignon blanc with crisp, tart bubbles for a deliciously dry drink that pairs perfectly with a day in the sun. Plus, each can of Bev Pride is made with juicy California grapes, and contains a 5% ABV, so you know you’re in for a good time. If you’re a Bev expert, you know the brand as the canned sparkling wine destination, but the spritz is a first for the company, so there’s even more to be hype about.

If that weren’t enticing enough, Bev is also donating 10% of every purchase of Bev Pride directly to wayOUT, a non-profit organization that seeks to empower LGBTQ+ youth to feel safe and secure within their identity. Now that’s a good drink.

If you want to grab a pack for yourself, keep an eye out for its eye-catching rainbow patterned design at select retailers like Target, Total Wine, Albertson’s, and more. To find a 4-pack near you, make sure to use the store locator on the Bev website. As for pricing, a 4-pack will run you $14.99.

You can also skip the line completely and place your order directly from the site. The website doesn’t offer the 4-pack, but there is a 24-pack priced at $99, and a 48-pack for $190. (Yeah, that might give you sticker shock, but it comes out to about $4 per can, aka cheaper than a bar, and your money is going to a good cause.) BTW, the brand always offers free 2-day shipping, so there’s basically no excuse not to stock up before Bev Pride is gone for good. Don’t forget, the spritz is only available while supplies last, so you’ll need to strike while the iron’s still hot if you want to try the sip for yourself.

To help spread the word about the new flavor, Bev launched its Serving Pride campaign on June 16 with a little help from some serious stars: Academy Award winner Halle Berry (ever heard of her?!), and the quartet behind everyone’s favorite TikTok account, The Old Gays. In a video released by the brand on Instagram, Berry makes at plea to her old friends over FaceTime to share with the world what it means to be iconic, and the whole thing is very... well, iconic.

Pride Month isn’t over yet, people. As you approach the final weeks of Pride, don’t forget to close out the month with a bang — and a Bev.