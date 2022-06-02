Make your purchase count.
Pride month began on June 1, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by donating to a good cause.
Even if you can't donate directly, your everyday food purchases can go a long way through the month of June, thanks to these eight Pride products that give back to LGBTQ+ communities.
Make your money go even further by buying products that benefit The Trevor Project, GLAAD, Out & Equal, and more.
