Everyone knows Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to unapologetically show up and show out for the people they love, as well as for themselves. (Honestly, even if the journey toward equity and acceptance is still a long one, it's nice to celebrate progress with a party.) But Pride Month is also an opportunity for allies to express solidarity with the community by standing in support of equity, and against continued discrimination. So, no matter how you identify, here's a list of five ways you can stand up for LGBTQ+ rights this Pride Month (and always).

Pride Month is a time to celebrate queer identity, community, and achievements, but its history is rooted in struggle. Pride Month originated with the 1969 Stonewall Uprisings, when police attempted to raid the Stonewall Inn (a popular gay bar in New York City's Greenwich Village), and arrest its LGBTQ+ patrons. The crowd fought back, resulting in a rebellion that lasted for five days, from June 28, 1969 to July 3, 1969. So, the Pride Month festivities that nearly everyone is familiar with today actually started off as a fight for basic civil rights.

Although America has made important progress when it comes to equity and acceptance for the queer community since the Stonewall Uprisings, the work is far from over: As of June 1, there are at least 50 bills in over 30 states aimed at further chipping away at LGBTQ+ rights. By staying engaged and actively combating discrimination, you can help make a difference in your community.

01 Support LGBTQ-Inclusive Education One of the most powerful ways to support the LGBTQ+ community is to support LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum in schools. As of May 26, five states (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas) have laws forbidding educators from discussing LGBTQ+ topics, like sexual orientation and gender expression, in a positive light. These states also have some of the highest rates of LGBTQ+-based discrimination in the country. According to a 2015 study from GLSEN, students were 75.8% “more likely to report that their classmates were somewhat or very accepting of LGBTQ people” than students in schools without LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculums. For LGBTQ+ students, this means a less hostile school climate, and a more positive learning experience overall. If you live in one of the five states forbidding the positive discussion of LGBTQ+ topics in schools, you can follow this directory to contact your elected officials and let them know you support inclusive education for all.

03 Foster A Safe, Inclusive Environment By fostering a safe and inclusive work, school, home, or social environment, you can ensure people who identify as LGBTQ+ feel seen, heard, and validated. Sure, this seems like a no-brainer, but it's one of the most important (and simple) aspects of supporting the LGBTQ+ community, no matter who you are. According to a 2020 study, the LGBTQ+ community continues to experience discrimination at work in the form of microaggressions, sexual harassment, and more. If your school or workplace doesn’t already have an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, such as a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), you can build one yourself to combat discrimination and spread awareness. To start a GSA, you can follow the ACLU’s guide here. At the end of the day, it’s best to follow these simple rules: Don't make any undue assumptions about gender or sexual orientation, respect people's identities, make space for LGBTQ+ people to speak openly about their experiences, don't be a jerk, and (as long as it’s safe) stand up to people who are jerks. It's really that simple!