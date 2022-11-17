The best part of traveling around the world is trying new flavors and culinary styles. It’s always exciting to explore the restaurants in a special destination to find a meal you’ll reminisce over for literal decades to come. You can always show up in your destination with an open mind and empty belly, hoping to stumble upon some amazing food as you go along your trip, or you can research the main places to eat so you don’t miss a popular bite. Wherever you are, it’s usually true that the lesser-known restaurants are actually the best because they’re owned by locals. Keep scrolling to check out the best hidden gem restaurants in the world from 2022 to add to your foodie bucket list, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

If you love experiencing travel through cuisine, you can plan your next trip around a restaurant or eatery that you’re excited to visit. Unless you ask locals on the street where to find a good meal, it can be hard to find the best place to eat as an outsider. Luckily, Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards took the guesswork out by showcasing the 10 best hidden gem restaurants in the world you need to try in 2022.

01 Green Point in Cusco, Peru TripAdvisor Calling all plant-based foodies, this first eatery will be a culinary dream. Green Point restaurant in Cusco is a quaint and delicious spot for both vegans and meat eaters to enjoy. It features traditional Peruvian food with vegetarian and gluten-free options served for every meal at an affordable price point. From falafel to sushi, salads and craft beers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, as one of the TripAdvisor comments says, “This place should seriously consider a tasting menu!!”

02 IX Cat IK Mayan Cuisine, Valladolid, Mexico TripAdvisor IX Cat IK Mayan Cuisine in the peninsula city of Valladolid, Mexico also has great vegetarian options in traditional cultural dishes that celebrate local produce. You can tour the Mayan village too or take a Mayan cooking class nearby to bring the flavors home.

03 Taberna el Sur, Madrid, Spain TripAdvisor If you’re traveling to Spain’s capital city of Madrid, you should definitely make a stop at Taberna el Sur. It serves an array of Mediterranean and European food with creative cocktails for an affordable price. There’s plenty of good food to eat in Spain, but this rave review on TripAdvisor claims Taberna el Sur is the best: “We have been in Spain/Portugal for 4 weeks, and this is the best meal we have had!! The Ropa Vieja is the best hands down anywhere. The mini sirloin is moist and flavorful. We will be back.”

04 La Locanda Gesu Vecchio, Naples, Italy TripAdvisor A trip to Italy always calls for a tasting tour of the best pasta you can find. If you’re spending time in Naples, La Locanda Gesu Vecchio restaurant will definitely serve up some heavenly bites. Here, you’ll experience traditional Neapolitan dishes such as Ragù alla Genovese. The eatery even has its own wine cellar for the perfect pairing to savory tomato sauce.

05 La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster, United Kingdom TripAdvisor This restaurant brings the fiesta to Doncaster, UK, as a Spanish-style tapas bar with endless options for all kinds of food preferences. From patatas bravas to paella, La Fiesta will add a little Spanish flavor to your time in Yorkshire. “One of South Yorkshire's hidden gems. A great restaurant in a small housing estate, on a small row of shops nestled between a Pet Shop, Laurette, and hairdressers,” wrote a commenter. “It was all very good but some of those meat dishes are spectacular and have no right belonging in £20 all-you-can-eat Tapas.”

06 Mivan Restaurant Cafe, Istanbul, Turkey TripAdvisor Mivan Restaurant Cafe in Instanbul is a hidden gem for its authentic cuisine and fresh barbecue Mediterranean dishes. From grilled lamb to world-class hummus, this spot is perfect for both vegetarians and meat eaters who want to discover the food of Turkey.

07 Indian Palace, Florence, Italy TripAdvisor Believe it or not, there’s an amazing place to eat Indian food in the heart of Florence Italy. If you need a break from pizza and pasta, Indian Palace is a true local favorite. One of the TripAdvisor comments couldn’t recommend it enough: “What can I say, this is the best quality food I’ve had in an Indian restaurant which matches the quality I would expect in India. After being in India for [a] long period of time, I felt like I was back home.”

08 La Dolce Vita, Praia da Pipa, Brazil TripAdvisor La Dolce Vita in the beachside town of Praia da Pipa, Brazil is highly rated eatery for quality pasta and pizza that’ll fill you up after a long day of swimming at the shore. The reviews on TripAdvisor sing La Dolce Vita’s praises for its excellent food service, vegan accommodations, and intimate, Italian-style ambience.

09 Tierra Roja Restaurant, Chia, Colombia TripAdvisor Even if you’re traveling in Colombia, you can still get delicious, Mediterranean and European cuisine at Tierra Roja Restaurant in the historic town of Chia. Let the flavors transport you to Barcelona, with Spanish-style seafood and locally beloved tapas.