You probably have a bunch of travel plans lined up for an amazing summer, so it’s the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on helpful travel organizers, tech, and accessories. Choosing a destination and being there is the fun part, but packing for an adventure can sometimes leave your brain scattered and scrambled when you’re trying to remember everything to pack. Even once you have your packing list ready to go, organizing your essentials to fit in one or two bags is no easy feat. Check out these major markdowns on portable, space-saving travel items so you don’t have to sweat your next trip.

If you’re a seasoned traveler, you’re probably set with neck pillows, eye masks, and have more mini toiletry bottles than you can count. These highly rated Prime Day travel items go beyond the basics, with innovative ways to make the most of the few items you can fit in your carry-on. Whether you’re hiking the streets of a European city, lounging on a tropical beach, or camping out in nature, these travel essentials will keep you prepared for all kinds of travel mishaps and packing struggles, so you can live in the moment on your well-deserved getaway.

01 20% Off An Essential Travel Document Case To Keep Everything In One Place TIGARI Passport & Vaccine Card Holder Combo Amazon $9 $7 See on Amazon These days, if you’re traveling with a passport, chances are you’ll have to bring your CDC Vaccination card along too. This slim and stylish passport and vaccine card holder keeps everything secure and at hand’s reach for when you have to move through the airport. It comes in nine colors, including neutrals, so you can match it to your luggage.

02 28% Off A Small Tech Bag To Keep Your Electronics & Accessories Safe Waterproof Tech Organizer Bag $13 $9 See on amazon It’s always a good idea to keep valuable tech items safe and secure in one bag when you’re jet-setting. This small tech case has a waterproof hardcover shell and soft foam inside, with tons of compartments that organize tangly cords, memory cards, and power banks.

03 45% Off Space-Saving Organization Bags 12 Travel Compression Bags $30 $16 See on amazon It can be overwhelming to fit everything you’ll need for a trip into one suitcase, especially if you tend to overpack for every outcome. These plastic compression bags make it easy to get rid of excess air and organize your essentials — you just have to throw your soft items in, zip, and roll. You don’t even need a vacuum. You’ll be shocked at how many more things you’ll be able to fit.

04 63% Off A Solar-Powered Portable Charger For Long Days Outdoors Solar-Powered Portable Charger and Flashlight Amazon $80 $30 see on amazon What’s worse than your portable charger dying while you’re out and about? This solar-powered charger bank won’t leave you stranded, because it has power as long as it’s in the sun. You can clip it onto your backpack or purse to keep it charged all day, even when you’re not using it. It’s also waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof, and has two USB ports so you and your travel buddy won’t have to fight over the charger. Plus, it comes with a super bright LED flashlight for emergencies.

05 43% Off Essential Outlet Adapters 2-Pack European Travel Plug Adapter Amazon $28 $16 see on amazon It’s easy to forget that there are a ton of different outlets in the world, so don’t be caught without an adapter before your trip abroad. Check out this two-for-one deal on European plug adapters that have plenty of outlets and USB ports to set up a tech recharging station once you make it to your hotel.

06 20% Off A Three-In-One Light-Up Mirror For Glamming On The Go Folding Light-Up Travel Mirror With Magnification Amazon $33 $26 see on amazon Getting ready in the wrong mirror or lighting can really throw off your look. Sometimes, you’ll arrive to your hotel and there’s no small mirror for detailed self-care. Pack this folding mirror along with you so you can glam on the go. It has a main mirror and two magnification mirrors of 3X and 5X, plus a rechargeable LED light with three bright settings.

07 51% Off A Travel Case To Fit All Your Fave Accessories Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $17 $8 see on amazon It’s so frustrating when you go to get dressed on a trip and your necklaces are all tangled, but this double-tier carrying case leaves all the fuss at home. With a 4.4-star rating, it has compartments for all kinds of jewelry and safe storage. It also comes in six colors to match your travel style.

08 21% Off Waterproof Phone Bags So You Can Take Pics Literally Anywhere ProCase Universal Waterproof Case Phone Dry Bag Pouch (2-Pack) Amazon $14 $11 see on amazon Don’t worry about breaking your phone on your adventure with these phone dry bags. They’re rated 4.4 stars on Amazon and fit most smartphones. Both sides of the case have crystal-clear plastic windows, so you can take your photo shoot from the sand to the sea. You can even use it for your ID, vaccine card, credit card, or cash.

09 38% Off A Portable Speaker That’s Perfect For The Beach JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $80 $50 See on Amazon Bring the party everywhere you go with this wireless Bluetooth speaker you can clip right on to your bag. It’s cute, waterproof, and compact, with up to 10 hours of playtime in a single charge. You can even bring it in the shower.

10 30% Off The Perfect Carry-On Tech Backpack Tech Backpack With USB Port Amazon $36 $25 see on amazon Organize your laptop, cords, books, and carry-on must-haves in this ultimate carry-on backpack that’s rated 4.7 stars. The black nylon bag is built with 19 pockets, including an anti-theft pocket right next to a USB port. Not only does it keep your valuables on your back and at easy reach, it’s cute too.

11 28% Off A Self-Sterilizing Toothbrush Cover ennva UVC Toothbrush Sanitizer Case Amazon $19 $14 see on amazon Of course, you always want to use a toothbrush case when traveling to keep your hygiene routine sanitary, but what if it instantly sterilized the bristles? Talk about a game-changer.

12 46% Off A Neck Pillow That Feels Like Sleeping On A Cloud Memory Foam Neck Pillow Amazon $25 $14 see on amazon Rest your head and dream among the clouds with the ultra-soft memory foam neck pillow for flying. It rolls up snug into the carrying case for easy packing, so you’re never up all night on the red-eye.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 lasts through end of day Wednesday, July 13, so shop the deals on travel essentials while you still can.