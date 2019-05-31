30 Comments To Leave On IG For Couples That Go Beyond Heart Emojis

Instagram is the place to check out dreamy travel pics, delicious foodie snaps, artsy OOTDs, couple selfies... and the list goes on. Out of all of those, nothing deserves a sweet comment and cute emoji more than an adorable picture of your friends who are dating. Your first instinct might be to write “awww” with a ton of red heart emojis, but from time to time, you want to switch things up with unique comments to leave on Instagram for couples. After all, you don’t want to sound like a broken record, so having some comments for a couple pic on Instagram is key.

As a true best friend, it’s your duty to hype up your BFF whenever possible. That includes leaving a comment on a couple picture they’ve just posted to the ‘Gram along with your like. When it’s a photo of them with their significant other, couple compliments are super supportive and show you’re ready to be the fairy godmother in this IRL Cinderella story. Of course, if this is a new relationship, you might not know how to compliment a couple on their cute pic together. That’s where these 30 beautiful couple comments will come in handy.

Whether it’s an adorable throwback pic from when they first started dating or a cozy selfie of the two of them having date night at home, you’ll be ready to leave a comment for a couple pic on Instagram in no time. You might also see something surprising like an engagement announcement or anniversary post that’ll seriously hit you in the feels. This list includes a variety of couple comments for vacay snaps, big events, and random photos that just put a big smile on your face. While likes are a great start, a comment on a couple picture will really show just how big of a cheerleader you are.

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

Comments For A Couple's Vacation Snaps:

"You two were mermaid for each other."

"I love seaing you two together."

"You two are a romance novel and travel pamphlet all rolled into one."

"Oh, the places you two will go and take the cutest pics at."

"I love that you've found your perfect travel partner."

“Your life together is like the most adventurous rom-com.”

Comments For Their Couple Selfies:

"Seeing you two together is like watching a Disney movie IRL."

"If I looked up ‘true love’ in the dictionary, I’m sure I would see this picture."

"You guys should warn people before you're going to post something this cute."

"I’m so glad you both swiped right."

"You guys are too cute. I can't deal RN."

“I don’t know if you know this, but you guys won the Hottest Couple award. Congrats!”

Comments For Anniversary Posts:

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

"Congrats on another year of being my favorite couple ever."

"You two make me believe in happily ever after."

"Has it really been this long? I guess time flies when you’re both so cute and in love."

"I’m going to drink a glass of bubbly in honor of you two."

"I knew today was a good day. Wishing you another year of love and happiness."

“Each chapter of your love life is my favorite to watch unfold. Can’t wait for the next one.”

Comments For Exciting Engagement Announcements:

"My favorite couple is now engaged!"

"I’ve never been more excited for true love and a slice of wedding cake in my near future."

"I'm not crying, you're crying. (JK, I'm actually happy crying.)"

"Is there a way to love this picture, because I just keep clicking 'like' over and over."

"Here’s a round of applause for my favorite couple. [lots of hand clap emojis].”

“Oh look, my bestie just found their bestie for life.”

Comments For Any Pic That Makes You Smile Extra Big:

"I’m going to sound real cheesy, but I think you two are grate."

"I must be the Grinch, because my heart just grew three sizes looking at this pic."

"Can we taco ‘bout how cute you two are?"

"This pic is so sweet that I doughnut want to stop looking at it. I think I love it s’more and s’more, and it really bakes me smile."

“Anytime I need a reminder that true love exists, I just look at you two.”

“Warn us next time you’re going to post something this cute, please. My heart can't handle it.”