Autumn isn’t just a time for pumpkin spice lattes and multi-colored leaf piles. It’s also a time to fall in love. In fact, many couples may be getting engaged, which is why you’ll want to have some fall engagement captions on hand for when your partner pops the question. Perhaps you’ve already said yes to the love of your life and told your close friends and family. Now, you’re ready to make it Instagram official. To go along with your ring pics and couple selfies, you’ll need some good engagement quotes and captions to help announce the news.

Just like how you and your partner go so well together, you want an Instagram engagement announcement caption that fits in with the season. You could even plan your engagement photos to be on-theme as well. Go with a cutesy leaf pun if you’ve decide to share the news with a fall foliage photoshoot, or a pumpkin pun if you decide to post a ring pic while holding a PSL. If you decide to do an engagement photo dump on Instagram, go with a romantic quote or a lyric to your favorite song that has fall vibes. Whatever direction you decide to go in, these 40 fall engagement captions will come in handy. All you need to do is post and wait for all the congratulatory messages to start rolling in.

jeffbergen/E+/Getty Images