Time To Stock Up On $10 3-Wick Candles (!) At Bath & Body Works

Get ready for all the smells, because Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day sale is about to arrive. You’ve waited an entire year for this day to come, and the beauty brand is making it one of the biggest candle sales to date. I’m talking about new scents, huge discounts, and even a brand new surprise for this year that promises to double your candle shopping joy.

Bath & Body Works has celebrated its annual Candle Day for nearly a decade, and it’s always a can’t-miss deal. During the sale, three-wick candles are sold at a price of $10.25, their lowest of the year. Be aware, though, there’s an 18-candle limit for each customer, so while you won’t be able to get all of the many scents being discounted, you’ll still leave with a good haul. You may even find a few scents worthy of gifting to friends and family — if you can handle giving any away, that is.

The countdown to Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day has begun, and you don’t want to miss a second of it. For all the details on how to make the most of the should-be national holiday, you need only scroll below.

When Does Bath & Body Works’ 2021 Candle Day Sale Start?

You don’t have to wait long at all. The deals start on Dec. 3. And this year, Bath & Body Works has even more up its sleeve. Rather than giving customers just 24 hours to grab as many delicious-smelling candles as possible, the beauty retailer is stretching the sale out into two whole days. So, you can follow up Friday with even more candle shopping on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Where Can I Shop The Bath & Body Works 2021 Candle Sale?

The sale is happening both in stores and online on both days. In my opinion, the best way to fall in love with a scent is by experiencing it in person, so many stores will be opening early for the sale. You’ll want to check out Bath & Body Works’ store locator to see the hours and locations near you before you head out. If you’d rather explore the discounts from the comfort of your own home, though, get ready to wake up on the early side. The Candle Day sale launches at 6 a.m. EST online on Dec. 3, and will only be while supplies last.

What’s Included In Bath & Body Works’ 2021 Candle Day Sale?

You’re going to need to clear up some shelf space because there are over 150 candles going on sale during Candle Day. Holiday scents like The Perfect Christmas and Fresh Balsam are included, and you can even snag one of the over 45 new candles dropping just for Candle Day, like Pure Wonder. As if it couldn’t get any better than that, all of the three-wick candles are going for just $10.25. You’re about to have the best smelling home on the block. Below is a sneak peek at some of the best candles included in Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day sale, if you want to get your shopping cart started.

